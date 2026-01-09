Did Aneet Padda wear rumoured boyfriend Ahaan Panday’s Dior sweater worth THIS much?

Aneet Padda was recently seen wearing a Dior sweater, which was reportedly worn by her rumoured boyfriend Ahaan Panday. Read on.

Saiyaara stars Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday have been again hitting headlines after the actress was spotted wearing a distinctive Christian Dior sweater, which was previously seen worn by Ahaan. In the video posted by a fan, Aneet was seen meeting a fan while she was donning the beige colour Dior sweater with denim and her signature no make-up look. She was also seen a several red roses her which seemed like the fan had presented to her. In the same clip, Ahaan also made an appearance dressed in a black hoodie. Although the exact timing of the sighting remained unclear, some eagle-eyed fans noted that Aneet’s dior sweater was worn by Ahaan not so long ago.

The fan, who posted the video, wrote, “Aneet is wearing Ahaan’s sweater!!” A user said, “Woww ahaneet eksaath.” Another wrote, “Ahneet forever and ever.” A comment read, “No Nazar.”

Dior’s iconic sweater

Notably, the iconic knit is crafted from beige wool jersey and features Christian Dior Atelier embroidery on the front. It has contrasting striped cuffs and hem. The regular fit and ribbed detailing make it a good wardrobe piece, which is perfect for both casual and elevated looks. As per reports, the sweater is valued at Rs 67,000 in the market.

Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday’s dating rumours

As per reports, Aneet and Ahaan have been seeing each other for quite some time. As per a report by Deccan Herald, a source close to YRF’s Aditya Chopra described their bond as, “one of the most beautiful love stories in the entertainment industry,” blossoming naturally while filming Saiyaara.

However, in a recent interview with GQ, Ahaan said, “Chemistry isn’t always romantic; it’s about comfort, safety, and being seen.”

About Saiyaara

The movie is about a fiery, ambitious musician whose path crossed with a writer. Soon, he starts taking help with lyrics from her. They then fall in love with each other. But destiny had some other place as the girl came across a mental disorder which drifted them apart. What happens next is that the musician never gave up on her. The movie stars Aneet Padda, Ahaan Panday, and Shaad Randhawa. Shaan Grover, Varun Badola, Ritika Murthy, Sid Makkar and Alam Khan in key roles. The film marks the debut of Ahaan Panday, whereas it marks the second movie of Aneet Padda. The actress was earlier seen inthe 2022 movie, Salaam Venky.

