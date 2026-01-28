Did Arijit Singh BREAK his promise with retirement post? Singer’s old statement goes VIRAL: ‘Jaunga kaha…’

Arijit Singh announced his retirement, thanking his fans. He wrote that he is grateful for the love and respect he has received over the years. He clearly said that now he will not accept any new playback project further and is ending this chapter here.

Famous singer Arijit Singh, who is considered the voice of every emotion, every mood, announced his retirement from playback singing on January 27, 2026. This news has shocked the fans. Arijit's voice has connected an entire generation to music. It's hard to imagine Bollywood music without his songs. The sudden decision has left fans emotional, and discussions about his departure have intensified on social media.

Did Arijit Singh BREAK his promise with retirement post?

After the announcement of Arijit's retirement, an old statement of his is also going viral on social media, in which he clarified for saying 'Chala Jaoonga'. In an old interview, the reporter had asked him if he had said many times that he would go. "Kayi baar aap keh dete hai mai chala jaunga," asked the reporter. At this, Arijit looked a little surprised while laughing and said, ”Chala jaunga matlab. Jaunga kaha. Yahi pe rehna hai."

Arijit Singh’s retirement announcement

Arijit Singh first announced his decision to quit playback singing on his X (Twitter) account. Later, he shared a long note on Instagram. Thanking his fans, he wrote that he is grateful for the love and respect he has received over the years. He clearly said that now he will not accept any new playback project further and is ending this chapter here. In his words, "Greetings, Happy New Year to everyone. I want to extend my gratitude for the immense love you have shown me over the years as listeners. I am pleased to share that I will not be accepting any new projects as a playback singer moving forward. I am putting an end to this chapter. It has been an incredible journey."

Why did Arijit announced retirement?

In his statement, Arijit also clarified that the decision was not the result of any rage or sudden incident. He said, "I tend to lose interest quickly, which is why I frequently alter the arrangements of my songs and perform them live." He then made a striking admission: “So, here’s the truth: I’ve grown weary. I need to explore different music to thrive. Another factor is my eagerness to hear new singers who can inspire me genuinely."

