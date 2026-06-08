Did Bigg Boss 19 fame Nehal Chudasama secretly MARRY Amin Ghesmati? Bridal post leaves fans guessing

Bigg Boss 19 star Nehal Chudasama sparks marriage rumours with cryptic bridal post. Celebs Yuvika Chaudhary, Zaid Darbar react. Who is Amin Ghesmati? Full story here.

Did Bigg Boss 19 fame Nehal Chudasama secretly MARRY Amin Ghesmati? Bridal post leaves fans guessing

On Monday, Nehal shared a carousel of photos in a classic red bridal lehenga, loaded with heavy jewelry. There are behind-the-scenes moments too, shots of her getting ready, stepping down a staircase, and even holding hands with a man whose face she keeps mostly hidden. Her caption “Still processing this day” only added fuel to the fire.

In the photos, family members hover close, smiling and celebrating, which made a lot of people think this wasn't just a photoshoot. Almost immediately, her comments were flooded with congratulations.

Fans and Celebrities React: “Officially Jiju Now?”

Fellow celebs like Yuvika Chaudhary, Zaid Darbar, Neelam Giri, and Bhavya Singh all dropped sweet messages. Zaid wrote, “Masha Allah. Such a beautiful look Nehal! May Allah keep you happy, blessed, and smiling always.” Fans wasted no time tagging Amin Ghesmati. “@amin_ghesmati officially jiju now?” one joked. Someone else said, “I know this is an AD, there’s no way you and Amin are already engaged, though you two should asap.” Another added, “Congratulations ap dono aise he sath raho kisi ki nazar na lage.” Not everyone’s convinced it’s real, though. Some think this could just be a brand campaign or another shoot, especially since Nehal hasn’t officially said anything.

Nehal and Amin: Rumors Have Been Swirling

Nehal and Amin’s names have been linked for months now. They show up together in Instagram reels and photos, whether they’re working out or sharing travel snaps. Fans pick up on the chemistry, but neither of them has confirmed anything. Now, with these new bridal shots, where the groom’s face is coyly hidden, people are connecting the dots, especially since Amin’s recent stories seem to share similar backgrounds.

Who Is Amin Ghesmati?

Amin is an Iranian model, fitness coach, and content creator who’s now based in India. Originally from Tehran, he studied software engineering before switching to fitness and fashion. He’s worked with big names like Nike, Levi’s, Jack & Jones, and Lee, and he’s walked for Lakmé Fashion Week and Bombay Times Fashion Week.

On top of that, Amin is a certified kickboxer and men’s physique athlete. He runs Fit Club Factory and AG Model Management. On Instagram, he’s got over a million followers, and he fills his feed with everything from workout routines to lifestyle posts and brand collabs.

Married or Just a Shoot?

Did Nehal really get married? Neither she nor Amin has said a word about it. The bridal look, excited family, and that emotional caption suggest a real wedding, but the hidden groom and no tagging has lots of people guessing this was just professional work. Until Nehal gives a straight answer, everyone’s left to speculate. But one thing’s for sure: her post got everyone talking.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

