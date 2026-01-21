Did Bigg Boss 19 runner-up Farrhana Bhatt reject Farah Khan’s show…, reason REVEALED

Bigg Boss 19 fame Farrhana Bhatt recently revealed that she has said no to Farah Khan hosted show. Here is why. Read on to know more.

Bigg Boss 19’s first runner-up, Farrhana Bhatt, has been making headlines ever since she was out of the show. There was much buzz about her participating in The 50. However, after the speculation, Farrhana clarified her stance on the matter. Not only this, but reports also suggest that Bhatt and Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna have been approached for Khatron Ke Khiladi. Fans are now quite excited to see Bhatt in her next venture. Here is what she said.

Farrhana Bhatt in The 50?

In one of her live sessions, Farrhana said that she will not be participating in Farah Khan’s The 50. In the video shared by a Reddit user, Bhatt can be heard saying, “It just been one or two weeks, The 50, I have already said no to it.” The reason has been revealed by the user which reads that it is too soon for the actress after Bigg Boss and she does not what the show is exactly about.

TRENDING NOW

How netizens reacted to the post, “She shud avoid doing any this type shows for now, and take care of her health, she has lost so much weight in bb and she should follow only her goals. Or she shud hv good connection with tv industry and creative team like previous fixed winners.” A netizen wrote, “ofcourse, new show, new creative team.” Another said, “Yea shame on creative team make fixed winner.”

Farrhana Bhatt to be next seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15?

As per a report by Reality Scoop, Farrhana Bhatt has been approached by Rohit Shetty’s team. While the contestants' list has not been announced, the participants have been finalised. Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is expected to go on floors in May 2026 and might premiere on TV in June 2026.

Farrhana Bhatt’s controversy

The actress has been involved in a controversy. A man named Yash has put some serious allegations against Bhatt and team. The screenshot and voice notes revealed that the very close connection that Farrhana Bhatt had with the Bigg Boss creative team might have affected the evictions of Baseer Ali on the show. Yash had also accused PR team of Farrhana, Young Filmistan of not paying his dues while he was being part as social media manager and PR associate there. There has been no official statement from Farrhana Bhatt on these accusations.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more