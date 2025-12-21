Did Dhruv Rathee take a DIG at Ranveer Singh-Akshaye Khanna's Dhurandhar?: ‘Takes one video to…’

Dhruv Rathee recently took a jibe at a blockbuster film, which he claims to destroy within 1 video. Here is what he said.

Dhurandhar is one of the most talked-about movies of recent times. While most of the audience hailed the makers for bringing such films, some netizens criticised it and called it a propaganda movie. Among them was YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, who has a video made on Dhurandhar, which can destroy the film. Though he did not mention the name of the film but fans were quick to understand which movie he was talking about. In one of the tweets, Dhruv wrote, “It takes 1 YouTube video to destroy a ₹300 crore propaganda film.” He added, “And I guarantee you that the MELTDOWN after this video will be so bad. They’re not ready for this. Releasing tonight.”

As soon as the tweet was shared by the YouTuber, several fans started trolling him. He then shared another tweet, “Abhi se hi rona shuru ho gaya ? Ruko zara sabr karo, #Bhawander aa raha hai.” There are several netizens who have been criticising the film and calling it a propaganda film. But the makers have not reacted to it or shared any views on it. They are only focusing on the positivity they have been receiving.

It takes 1 YouTube video to destroy a ₹300 crore propaganda film And I guarantee you that the MELTDOWN after this video will be so bad. They’re not ready for this. Releasing tonight ;) — Dhruv Rathee (@dhruv_rathee) December 20, 2025

Abhi se hi rona shuru ho gaya ? Ruko zara sabr karo, #Bhawander aa raha hai. https://t.co/jBlRb3a4Dz — Dhruv Rathee (@dhruv_rathee) December 20, 2025

Recently, actress Kangana Ranaut shared her views on Dhurandhar on her Instagram stories. She wrote, “I watched #dhurandhar and had a great time. Totally inspired by the art and craft of this masterpiece but honestly huge admiration for the intend of the filmmaker. Dear Aaditya Dhar ji border pe hamare defence forces, sarkar mein hamare Modi ji aur Bollywood cinema mein aap, khoob kambal kutayi karo in pakistani terrorists ki, maza aa gaya, whistled and clapped all the way!” She also mentioned, “Superb work by everyone lekin Dhulandhar of this show is the filmmaker himself @adityadharfilms Congratulations @yamigautam (sic)..”

About Dhurandhar

The movie revolves around an Indian spy, who went to Pakistan to give intel about the deadly missions made against India. He worked as a shadow for several terrorist group leaders. Dhurandhar stars Sara Arjun, Akshaye Khanna, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon and Gaurav Gera in key roles. The movie has been written and directed by Aditya Dhar. The film has been produced by Aditya Dhar, Jyoti Deshpande, Lokesh Dhar. Released on December 5, Dhurandhar earned Rs 517.25 crore in India in just 16 days of release. The worldwide collection of the film is Rs 790.75 crore.

