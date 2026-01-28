Did Diljit Dosanjh take a dig at Sunny Deol and Mona Singh? Actor calls their pairing 'Beauty and the Beast' after…

Border 2 has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark and is now heading towards joining the Rs 300 crore club soon. Along with huge earnings at the box office, many scenes of the film are also going viral on social media.

These days, there is a lot of excitement among the audience about the film Border 2. In just five days of its release, the film has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark and is now heading towards joining the Rs 300 crore club soon. Along with huge earnings at the box office, many scenes of the film are also going viral on social media. This clearly shows how much the audience likes this film, and the experience of watching it in the theater is becoming special for them.

Border 2 Viral Scene

Along with patriotism, action, and emotion, light-hearted, funny moments are also seen in the film. That's why audiences of all ages are able to connect with it. The scene that is going viral on social media is a comedy scene, in which Diljit Dosanjh, Sunny Deol, and Mona Singh are seen. This scene is so funny that people in the theater laugh out loud.

In the film, Sunny Deol plays Fateh Singh Kaler, an extremely strict and discipline-loving trainer. He does not fail to punish his students for even the smallest mistake. Because of this, some of his students, such as Diljit and Ahan, are very afraid of him. This tough style of Sunny Deol makes his personality stronger in the film.

Did Diljit Dosanjh take a dig at Sunny Deol and Mona Singh?

In the video, Sunny Deol is seen carrying Mona on his bike. At the same time, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty are putting rounds on the ground as a punishment. The two look at him, and Diljit jokingly says, "Beauty and the Beast.” Sunny Deol hears this and stops the bike and asks in a stern voice what he said. At first, both of them refuse, but when Sunny asks in a loud voice, Diljit finally tells the truth.

Sunny Deol then angrily says, "Madam ko beast kaha, sharam nahi aati? Excuse me! The two immediately apologize to Mona Singh. To this, Mona Singh laughs and says, "You made me a beast," and Sunny Deol jokingly replies, "I have called myself a beauty.” At this dialogue, the whole theatre resounds with laughter. The film, which was released on January 23, continues to earn profits and continues to entertain the audience.

