Did fame become burden? Bihar’s Russian girl gets bullied and trolled online after going viral

Bihar's Russian girl got bullied and trolled after her videos went viral. Here is what happened.

Rosy Neha Singh’s transition from a small food stall in Ranchi to an internet star was quite rapid. What was supposed to be a basic marketing tactic for her litti chicken business turned into a disaster filled with trolls. There was a time when she was called a Russian girl from Bihar due to her beauty. Rosy’s efforts to retake her identity with a laugh brought her a lot of fame that she could not manage. The transformation her virtual presence to online trolling was quite instant. Her first explanatory clip got a million views. Audience interest was changed to ownership.

When she tried to go back to her content, she received huge flak online. The comment section turned out to be a dirty place. The psychological burden was made worse by the aggressive content creators, who saw her break as a stage for their own engagement metrics. After she denied taking part in the filming cycle, she faced even more bullying online, which proved that ‘no’ often leads to a character assasination campaign.

The offline consequences that impacted her most severely were the ones that closed down her physical business. The viral status turned her litti chicken stall in Ranchi into a place for hecklers rather than trade.

Bad characters were attracted to the light of the digital spotlight. Her stall was often visited by drunk people or some waiting to take selfies, who are quite aggressive. The saga of her operations was disrupted besides creating an unsafe atmosphere for both her and her customers. Rosy also had the problem of a large audience. But no peace of mind and distressed business since she did not possess the technical know how of social media monetisation and counterbalance the loss in sales. The unceasing risk of being physically harassed made her close her shop.

How fans react to video in russian language?

A user said, “Really good try.. I can't understand, please speak aur cultural language.” Another wrote, “Ranchi me ho to jharkhandi bolo.” A comment read, “Bas yehi pe Russia ne surrender kar diya. Ranchi waali ladki baal rang kar khud ko ismart samajh rahi thi.” Another comment read, “Tum kidhar se lag rahi ho yar kaun pagl bolta hai kuchh bhi.” Another user wrote, “O bhai kya galti Nahin Hai Na aap dikhti hai Russian ho to bechara kya Karega.”

