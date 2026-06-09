Did Janhvi Kapoor SKIP success meet due to Peddi controversy? Ram Charan, director Buchi Babu Sana attend

Janhvi Kapoor skipped the Peddi success meet in Hyderabad amid ongoing controversy over her character Achiyyamma. Ram Charan and the team celebrated the film's box office success with fans.

Peddi Success Meet: Janhvi Kapoor was noticeably missing from the grand success meet of Peddi held in Hyderabad on Monday, June 8. The event was organised to celebrate the film’s strong box office performance, but the actress chose not to attend amid the ongoing backlash over her character’s portrayal.

Janhvi skips Peddi success meet?

While Janhvi has not made any public statement on the matter, many fans were expecting her to be present alongside the team. Instead, lead actor Ram Charan, director Buchi Babu Sana, and other cast members represented the film in front of the crowd.

Ram Charan's warm interaction with fans

During the event, Ram Charan interacted with fans and expressed his gratitude for their love towards Peddi. Jagapathi Babu also took a subtle dig at the criticism, thanking those who gave the film “bad reviews.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PEDDI (@peddimovie)

Despite Janhvi’s absence, the success meet was full of energy, with fans cheering loudly for Ram Charan. Videos and photos from the event quickly went viral, sparking more discussions about why the actress decided to skip it.

Controversy around Janhvi Kapoor's Peddi character

Before the film’s release, Janhvi had been actively promoting Peddi across multiple cities. However, since the controversy began after its release, she has stayed silent on social media and has not addressed the criticism.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PEDDI (@peddimovie)

The backlash mostly turns around a few scenes and the camera angles that show her character, Achiyyamma, and somehow, lots of viewers say the makers are objectifying. And in response, director Buchi Babu Sana put out a public apology on social media, like really soon. He acknowledged the concerns and confirmed that a few scenes in the film will be edited.

As Peddi continues its successful theatrical run, Janhvi’s absence from the success meet has only added to the curiosity surrounding the film and the ongoing debate.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

