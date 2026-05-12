Did Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash secretly tie the knot? Abhishek Kumar’s VIRAL comment fuels speculation

Social media can't stop buzzing about Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash these days. It all blew up after a behind-the-scenes video popped up from the set of Laughter Chefs. Read further to know is our power couple already married?

Did Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash secretly tie the knot? Abhishek Kumar’s VIRAL comment fuels speculation

Social media can’t stop buzzing about Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash these days. It all blew up after a behind-the-scenes video popped up from the set of Laughter Chefs. In it, Abhishek Kumar basically let slip, “Bhai unhone court marriage kar li hai.” The second fans heard it, everyone assumed he meant Karan and Tejasswi. The clip spread like wildfire. Within hours, #TejRan was trending, and fans were pausing, rewinding, and analyzing every second of it, convinced they’d finally gotten confirmation.

Not the First Time Wedding Rumors Have Surfaced

This isn’t exactly new territory for the couple. Just last week, there was a big headline on India Forums claiming Karan and Tejasswi were already married, just keeping it hush-hush. They even quoted an anonymous source saying all the social media chatter was “true.” But when News18 asked Karan about it point-blank, he shot it down. Karan shrugged it off, saying, “2-4 mahine se chal raha hai ye, kahi se screenshot nikaal ke kuch kia hua hai, mere pas aaya tha pehle bhi ye.” Basically, it’s recycled gossip that just won’t die. According to him, there’s nothing to these rumors.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

What Tejasswi Says About It

Tejasswi actually opened up about all this in a chat with Bombay Times. Someone asked if wedding bells were ringing anytime soon, and she squashed it, saying, “That’s not happening anytime soon.” She was pretty candid about working with Karan on Laughter Chefs Season 3, too. She talked about how much she learns from him since he’s her senior, and called it a real learning experience. Nothing about her answer suggested a secret ceremony or anything like that.

Their Love Story: From Reality TV to Real Life

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra)

TejRan’s story kicked off in the Bigg Boss house, and their spark was hard to miss. They made it official after the show, and nearly five years later, they’re still inseparable. We’ve seen them everywhere, on exotic vacations, showing up at events, shooting ads, or posting goofy videos together on Instagram. Their fandom is ride-or-die. Right now, you’ll catch them together on Laughter Chefs, and they’re already lined up to appear next on Desi Bling.

What’s Actually Going On?

There’s no official statement from the couple. Abhishek could’ve been joking, misunderstood, or talking about someone else entirely. Both Karan and Tejasswi have denied marriage rumors more than once this year. So for now, that “court marriage” line is just another rumor. Then again, with TejRan, fans know better than to rule anything out completely.

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