Did Meryl Streep take JIBE at Marvel Studios? The Devil Wears Prada 2 star's EXPLOSIVE remark stirs debate

Meryl Streep isn't holding back when it comes to her thoughts on today's movies. What did she say about Marvel movies to stir a debate online? Read further to know what the chaos is all about.

Did Meryl Streep take JIBE at Marvel Studios? The Devil Wears Prada 2 star's EXPLOSIVE remark stirs debate

Meryl Streep isn’t holding back when it comes to her thoughts on today’s movies. While she’s out promoting The Devil Wears Prada 2, she’s calling out the trend of big studios sticking to a formula with straightforward heroes and villains and you can bet Marvel fans noticed.

Social media ran wild with the 'Marvel-ize' comment

On the Hits Radio Breakfast Show, chatting with Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt, Streep got into what makes Miranda Priestly’s character tick in the sequel. She said, “I feel like you get a realistic view.” Then she went bigger: “We tend to Marvel-ize the movies now. We got the villains and we got the good guys, and it’s so boring.” Basically, she thinks movies are too clean cut these days. Real life, she says, is way messier. “Some of the heroes are flawed; some of the villains are interesting and have real strengths. That’s what I like about this. It’s messier.” Was it a swipe at Marvel Studios, or just frustration with movie franchises in general? The debate’s still going.

Later, the cast got onto the topic of AI. Someone asked if Miranda Priestly would use it, and Streep shut the idea down. Hathaway chimed in with her own real-world story: she’d gotten identical thank-you notes from job applicants, probably cranked out by ChatGPT. The first one seemed normal, but when she saw a second with the same wording, she couldn’t stop laughing. “If you think you’re getting away with something, you might be revealing yourself. It was hilarious.”

Everything About The Devil Wears Prada 2?

Now, as for the movie itself, The Devil Wears Prada 2 hit theaters this week, nearly two decades after the original. Streep’s back as Miranda, icy as ever, with Hathaway and Blunt slotted right in. Stanley Tucci, Justin Theroux, and Kenneth Branagh round out the cast. Early buzz says it’s a 'worthy sequel,' with more complicated characters, which is exactly the kind of honest, flawed storytelling Streep wants. The film’s making waves in India already, and fans are quoting lines left and right, everything from 'Love my job!' to carb jokes and spring references.

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