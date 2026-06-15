Did Mouni Roy and Mohit Raina really DATE? Actor’s old interview on Devon Ke Dev Mahadev romance rumours goes viral

Were Mouni Roy and Mohit Raina ever dating? Read further to know everything we know about TV's msot talked about pair and why fans are so curious at this possiblity?

Did Mouni Roy and Mohit Raina really DATE? Actor’s old interview on Devon Ke Dev Mahadev romance rumours goes viral

Years after Devon Ke Dev Mahadev wrapped up, talk about Mouni Roy and Mohit Raina’s relationship just won’t die, especially now that Mouni’s split from Suraj Nambiar is making headlines. Out of nowhere, an old interview from 2018 has popped back up, reminding people of all those dating rumours that started ages ago. Because Mouni and Suraj just announced their breakup, and the internet can’t help itself, old stories and speculations always come tearing back when someone’s personal life changes.

What Mohit Actually Said Back in 2018

In that 2018 chat with Indian Express, Mohit got a straight-up question about Mouni. Fans had shipped them since they played Shiva and Sati because, let’s be honest, their on-screen chemistry was off the charts. But Mohit didn’t play along with the gossip. He was pretty direct. “I have always maintained that my personal and professional life are completely apart,” he said. “As for Mouni, it is only the assumptions of people that we are dating.” So, no, he never called her his girlfriend. But he didn’t deny they’re close either, he called her a “close celebrity friend,” said they shared respect, and admitted their bond was real, just not the one fans imagined. Both from small towns. Both outsiders in the industry. That’s what connected them, according to Mohit.

Why’s This Coming Up Again?

Simple, because Mouni’s recent breakup’s got everyone talking. She married Suraj Nambiar, a businessman based in Dubai, in January 2022 at a private Goa wedding, and in May 2026 they posted a joint Instagram note about separating. Cue the internet: wild theories, old interviews unearthed, and, as always, gossip catching fire. Some people even dragged Mouni’s best friend Disha Patani into things, totally baseless. With all eyes back on her love life, Mohit’s old interview suddenly matters again. Neither Mohit nor Mouni has commented on all this renewed drama. Mouni’s busy with work, and Mohit’s never let the public into his private life anyway.

What’s Mohit Up To, Relationship-Wise?

Some of the new reporting also touches on Mohit’s marriage. He’s married to Aditi Sharma, and shut down divorce rumours in 2023. “There’s nothing to the stories,” he said. They were actually celebrating their first anniversary while rumours were swirling. Mohit’s kept his married life private, holding firm on his old belief: personal stuff stays personal. So, for the record, the old interview changes nothing. Mohit has always been clear, he and Mouni are friends, not a secret couple.

A Quick Look at Mouni’s Relationship With Suraj

Mouni and Suraj dated for a while before their 2022 wedding, a close-knit event with friends like Mandira Bedi, Arjun Bijlani, and Aashka Goradia attending. Their breakup announcement this May was pretty measured. Later, Suraj posted to shut down rumours about alimony or third parties. “Dragging other people into this is not cool. Especially innocent friends who have nothing to do with this,” he wrote. They asked for privacy and made it clear their breakup was between them, no one else.

How the On-Screen Chemistry Fed Rumours

Mahadev ran from 2011 to 2014, and people fell for Mohit and Mouni’s Shiv-Sati pairing hard. That’s honestly where all the real-life rumours started. They clearly enjoyed working together, posted selfies from sets and parties, and spoke highly of each other. But as Mohit said: “Friendship was the reality, romance was the assumption.” Eventually, they moved on, Mouni jumped to films, debuting opposite Akshay Kumar in Gold in 2018, did Brahmāstra, and kept landing big roles. Mohit also switched gears, taking up selective projects across TV and film, all while dodging the spotlight as much as possible.

Where Are They Now?

Mouni’s latest film, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, came out June 5, 2026, with Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde. After years of dramas and action flicks, it’s her return to rom-coms. Mohit’s been keeping things balanced, picking interesting TV, web, and film roles, but not courting attention. He rarely comments on anything personal, and his 2018 interview is still the most he’s actually said about the Mouni rumours.

No, the resurfaced interview doesn’t prove there was a romance. If anything, it makes it clear, he saw the talk as fan assumptions, and he values the friendship all these years later. For all the folks still hoping for a Shiv-Sati love story outside the TV world, Mohit’s words from 2018 are probably as close to closure as you’ll ever get: “She and I are similar people with similar stories… continues to be so” as friends, not lovers.

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