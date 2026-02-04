Did Rashmika Mandanna REVEAL her wedding date with rumoured boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda? Pushpa actress CONFIRMS…

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are considered one of Tollywood's most beloved and talked-about couples. Rumors about their relationship have been circulating for quite some time. Now, actress Rashmika indirectly confirms the date. Read on to know more.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda never openly acknowledged their relationship, their on-screen and off-screen chemistry has always been noticed by fans. Rumors about their relationship have been circulating for quite some time. According to reports, Rashmika and Vijay secretly got engaged in October 2025. Now, speculation about their marriage has intensified once again. Initially, it was reported that the couple would be getting married on February 2, 2026, but later it was said that the wedding date had been changed.

Did Rashmika Mandanna confirm her wedding date?

Recently, Rashmika Mandanna indirectly confirmed her wedding date. Rashmika was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport, where paparazzi congratulated her on her upcoming marriage. Rashmika, surprised, asked what the congratulations were for. In response, the paparazzi said, "For the wedding, we are waiting for the 26th, Madam." Rashmika neither denied nor corrected this. She simply smiled and nodded. This reaction from Rashmika quickly went viral on social media and is being considered an indirect confirmation of her wedding date.

TRENDING NOW

When and where Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverkonda marry?

Although Rashmika and Vijay have not yet officially announced their marriage, a statement from a source to Hindustan Times in December 2025 further fueled these rumors. According to the source, the couple wants to keep their wedding extremely private. The report stated that the wedding would take place on February 26, 2026, at a royal palace in Udaipur. A heritage property has reportedly been finalized for the event. Like the engagement, the wedding will also be attended only by close friends and family members. "Rashmika and Vijay’s wedding is planned to take place on February 26 at a palace in Udaipur. They have finalised one of the heritage properties. Much like their engagement, the plan is to keep the wedding as intimate as possible with only their loved ones in attendance," source said.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverkonda engagement

According to reports, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda exchanged rings on October 3, 2025. The engagement took place in Hyderabad, shortly after Dussehra, in a very private ceremony. Although both have remained silent about the engagement, Vijay's team confirmed the news at the time. Only their closest friends and family members attended the engagement ceremony.

All about Vijay Deverkonda and Rashmika Mandanna love story

Rumors about Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's relationship first began during the filming of their 2018 release, Geetha Govindam. Following the film's massive success, the two also worked together in Dear Comrade. Now, according to recent reports, the couple is set to reunite on the big screen after almost seven years. They will be seen playing the lead roles in the film 'Ranbali', which will be their third film together. Fans are now not only excited about their wedding but also about this new film.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more