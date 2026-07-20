Did Salman Khan silence critics with recent post? Fans feel 'incredible' as his lean look goes viral

Salman Khan's cryptic social media post fuels speculation after his recent appearance left fans worried about his noticeably lean physique.

Salman Khan has once again left fans intrigued with this cryptic social media post. The Bollywood superstar went on Instagram late at night to drop a fresh bunch of stylish photos, but honestly, it was the caption that got everyone talking. With the pictures, Salman wrote “Aap logon ki tabiyat kaisi hai?”, and that simple line sort of triggered curiosity among fans, as many started wondering if this message was connected to the recent worries about his own health.

Salman's new look raises eyebrows

In the pictures, Salman is seen sporting a rugged cowboy-inspired look, with a stylish hat too, plus a neatly trimmed stubble and a noticeably leaner physique overall.

While fans praised his latest photoshoot, several couldn't help but notice his slimmer appearance, with many taking to the comments section to ask if the actor was doing well. One user wrote, "Superb." Another commented, "Agar aap theek hain toh hum sab bhi theek hai sir. Aap kaise hain yeh batayen."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Fans concerned about his lean physique

The cryptic post comes just days after Salman attended a public event where his appearance became a major topic of discussion online. The videos and pictures from the event went viral right away, and many social media users said the actor looked really lean, tired, and exhausted. Concerned fans flooded social media with posts and messages wishing him good health and hoping he’s taking care of himself properly.

Although Salman has not addressed the speculation directly, his latest caption has only added to the curiosity.

Salman recently shared a glimpse from his farmhouse

Earlier this month, the actor gave fans a peek into his time away from the spotlight by posting a picture from his farmhouse. Surrounded by lush greenery during the monsoon, Salman showed off his toned physique and simply captioned the post, "MAATRUBHUMI."

Salman Khan work front

On the work front, Salman will next be seen in Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace, directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced by Salma Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films.

The film also stars Chitrangada Singh in a pivotal role. Initially scheduled to release in April this year, the film was postponed, and the makers are yet to announce a new release date.

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