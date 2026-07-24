Did Shah Rukh Khan BREAK his silence on CJP protest? Truth behind the VIRAL post revealed

A viral screenshot claims Shah Rukh Khan supported the CJP-led student protests at Jantar Mantar. Here's the truth behind the fake post and whether the superstar has reacted to the issue.

As several Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan openly backed the student protests at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, a lot of fans waited to see whether Shah Rukh Khan would also say something. In the middle of all that chatter, a screenshot, which was claimed to be from the superstar himself, started doing the rounds across social media, and that’s how many users ended up thinking he had finally broken his silence.

What did the viral post claim?

The screenshot, which was shared across multiple platforms, had a message that was allegedly written by Shah Rukh Khan, supporting the protesting students.

It praised the students for standing up for a fair and transparent education system and said that the actor was with them “emotionally and morally."

The post quickly went viral, with many users believing it was genuine.

The viral screenshot is fake

However, a check of Shah Rukh Khan’s official social media accounts tells a different story. The alleged post does not show up on either his official Instagram profile or his X (formerly Twitter) account. Right now, Shah Rukh Khan hasn’t made any public statement about the ongoing protests either.

The confusion here seems to stem from a fan account that uses the actor’s name and has been sharing updates related to the demonstrations. Some users, for reasons that are easy to understand but not entirely correct, assumed those updates were actually coming from Shah Rukh Khan himself.

Shah Rukh Khan finally came in support of students wholeheartedly and unapologetically? pic.twitter.com/k8Vjiw8pCT — daksh. (@mythicbxrn) July 23, 2026

The actor is currently busy with his upcoming film King and has remained silent on the issue.

Social media users call out the fake post

As the screenshot spread online, many users were quick to point out that it wasn't authentic.

One user simply wrote, "Fake."

Another commented, "This is fake."

A third user questioned why people were sharing misinformation, writing, "He hasn't posted anything. Why are you spreading fake news?"

Another user also commented, "Fake hai."

About the CJP protest

The demonstrations at Delhi's Jantar Mantar intensified after thousands of students and supporters of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) participated in the Chalo Sansad march on July 20. The protests are centred around alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, with students demanding greater accountability and reforms to the examination system.

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