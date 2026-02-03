Did Shazia Iqbal call Dhurandhar a ‘SINISTER’ film? Dhadak 2 director's cryptic post goes VIRAL: ‘Hide your…’

Dhadak 2 director Shazia Iqbal recently made headlines on social media due to a post she shared on Instagram with a strong message about a film. Read on to know more.

Dhadak 2 director Shazia Iqbal recently made headlines on social media due to a post she shared. She posted a strong message on Instagram, which is believed to be an indirect jab at Ranveer Singh's film, Dhurandhar. Although Shazia did not directly name any film or its makers in her post, her words and the timing of the post have sparked a debate on social media, especially since Dhurandhar was recently released on OTT.

What did Shazia Iqbal cryptic post read?

On Sunday, Shazia Iqbal shared a scathing reaction to a film on her Instagram story. She wrote, "What a sinister film! It's not hidden, it's not unintentional - inciting hate and violence is in the DNA of the film." Following this, she posted another message,"But it's a 'well made' film guys... With some cool BgM (smile emoji). Well done industry dud bros. Glad that most of y'all don't care about minorities enough to even hide your blatant apathy." Her comments quickly went viral on social media.

Was Shazia Iqbal’s cryptic post for Dhurandhar?

Although Shazia did not clearly state which film she was referring to, the FA9LA track playing in the background of her Instagram story and the recent OTT release of Dhurandhar led many to connect the post to that film. This sparked a debate among social media users. Some supported Shazia's statement, while others called it an unnecessary attack on a successful film.

All about Dhurandhar: Cast, story and box office

Dhurandhar is co-produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios. The film is directed by Aditya Dhar and features Ranveer Singh, along with Akshay Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi.The film's story revolves around an Indian spy who infiltrates a terrorist network in Pakistan to avenge the attacks on India. Despite the controversies, the film has performed exceptionally well at the box office. According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar has earned a staggering Rs 836.5 crore net in India and Rs 1302.5 crore worldwide.

