Did Shehnaaz Gill accidently SWALLOW her nose ring during shoot? Viral BTS video makes fans worried; 'Scary moment'

Shehnaaz Gill had a scary moment on set when her nose ring accidentally landed in her mouth. Here's what happened and how fans reacted to the unusual mishap.

Actress and singer Shehnaaz Gill, who became a household name after her stint on Bigg Boss 13, recently had an unexpected moment while shooting. The actress shared a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram that shows her dealing with a rather unusual mishap involving her nose ring.

Did Shehnaaz swallow her nose ring?

In the clip, Shehnaaz can be seen running on the set when her nose ring suddenly slips off and appears to land in her mouth. She seems to have accidentally swallowed it, leaving her visibly startled. Actor Saurabh Sachdeva is also seen rushing to help her, patting her back as she tries to deal with the situation.

The unexpected incident left fans concerned about Shehnaaz’s well-being. The video appears to have been recorded during a shoot, showing just how quickly an ordinary moment on set can turn into an unexpected situation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

How did netizens react?

Despite the uncomfortable mishap, Shehnaaz appeared determined to continue with her work. Fans have since reacted to the video, with many praising the actress for staying committed to her professional commitments even after the bizarre incident.

One user commented, “OMG... I truly admire and love how dedicated you are, darling! But please stay safe! You are precious, so take care of yourself.”

Another fan wrote, “Don’t risk your life, Sana, for a role. You are precious to us.”

A third user commented, “Bohat intense and scary moment si jad hoya eh.” Another fan wrote, “It shows how passionate you are about your work. Take care of yourself.”

Shehnaaz Gill work front

The actress recently appeared in the Punjabi film Ishqnama, which opened in theatres on July 24. Shehnaaz then has Singh vs Kaur 2 and Sab First Class.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

