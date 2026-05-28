Did singer and Bigg Boss 11's Dhinchak Pooja got MARRIED? Viral videos make fans wonder if this is real

Dhinchak Pooja sparked fresh buzz online after sharing videos and photos from her alleged wedding celebrations, leaving fans wondering whether the viral posts are real or part of a new music video or social media stunt.

Bigg Boss 11 Star Dhinchak Pooja wedding

Dhinchak Pooja, a popular figure on the internet, has once again attracted attention with messages that allude to her impending nuptials. Fans were taken aback and intrigued when the singer and Bigg Boss 11 contestant posted a number of pictures and videos from her pre-wedding celebrations and ceremony.

Dhinchak Pooja wedding

Dhinchak Pooja, who gained popularity with songs like Selfie Maine Leli Aaj and Dilon Ka Shooter, shared pictures from her mehendi, haldi, and sangeet festivities on social media. She was seen posing with an unidentified male while wearing bridal attire in the videos.

Dhinchak Pooja shares wedding videos

Sharing one of the videos, she wrote, “Some clips of my marriage, I will share more #trending #dhinchakpooja #music.” In another post uploaded earlier, she teased fans by writing, “Get ready for marriage #dhinchakpooja #bride.”

The singer also told her fans that she will soon be posting additional wedding-related videos on her Facebook and YouTube pages.

Fans congratulated singer

Social media users showered the comments area with congratulations, jokes, and amusing responses as soon as the posts appeared online. A bridal rendition of her well-known viral song was mockingly sought by a number of followers, and remarks like "Shadi Maine Kar Li Aaj" went viral online.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dhinchak Pooja (@dhinchakofficial)

However, as Dhinchak Pooja has frequently shocked followers with oddball content, many people also questioned if the wedding posts were real or a part of a planned music video or commercial shoot.

Dhinchak Pooja's viral meme era

During the 2017 viral meme era, Dhinchak Pooja, whose true name is Pooja Jain, rose to prominence on the Indian internet. She received a lot of attention on social media thanks to her unique singing style, memorable lyrics, and low-budget self-produced music videos.

She became even more well-known on the internet because of songs like Swag Wali Topi and Baapu Dede Thoda Cash, as well as amusing conversations and memes.

Later, the singer participated in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 11 as a wildcard competitor. Since she was already one of the most talked-about people on the internet at the time, her submission generated a lot of buzz.

She gained notoriety inside the house for her eccentric demeanour, amusing moments, and amusing exchanges with other competitors.

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