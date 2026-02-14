Did Sunny Deol receive royalty for usage of titles Ghayal, Ghatak in Dhurandhar? Border 2 actor's VIRAL video reveals...

Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar features a dialogue 'Ghayal hoon, isiliye Ghatak hoon'. Since Ghayal and Ghatak are Sunny Deol's films, the actor revealed if he has demanded any royalty from the makers of Dhurandhar.c

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, which features Ranveer Singh in the lead role, has been successful in smashing several Box Office records. Such has been the impact that it has now emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi film to date. The movie was lauded not just for the impeccable performances of the cast, but also the powerful dialogues that it featured. Interestingly, one dialogue - 'Ghayal hoon, isiliye Ghatak hoon' - of the film has grabbed everyone's attention. Read on to know what Sunny Deol had to say about it.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more