Did Talwiinder CONFIRMS relationship with Disha Patani? Punjabi singer FINALLY breaks silence, REVEALS…

Disha Patani is rumoured to be dating singer Talwiinder Singh Sidhu. The two were first seen together at Nupur Sanon's wedding. Read on to know more.

After her breakup with Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani seems to have found a new love. She is rumoured to be dating singer Talwiinder Singh Sidhu. The two were first seen together at Nupur Sanon's wedding. After this, both were seen holding hands during a concert in Mumbai. Disha did not open up on the reports, but Talwiinder, in an interview, hinted that he is falling in love at the moment, adding fuel to the rumours.

Did Talwiinder CONFIRMS relationship with Disha Patani?

In an interview with Times Now, Talwiinder did not directly admit or deny the relationship, but said that he is "currently falling in love." This statement was enough for people to believe that he is probably dating Disha Patani. Many videos of the two are going viral on social media. In one of the videos, Disha was seen laughing and smiling with Talwiinder and holding his hand, which gave fans an idea of their relationship.

All about Disha Patani and Talwiinder's romantic moments?

Disha and Talwiinder were also spotted together at the Lollapalooza India (Mumbai) event, where the two were seen walking out hand-in-hand. Talwiinder had hidden his face during this time as well. Talwiinder also performed at the event. In the video, the two can be seen sitting in the same car. While Disha looked gorgeous in a white kurta and denims, Talwiinder looked dapper in a grey T-shirt and blue jeans. These photos and videos further strengthened the discussion of the relationship between the two.

Why does Talwiinder hide his face?

Many also want to know why Talwiinder hides his face. His thinking is very clear. He wants people to pay attention to his music, not his face. In an interview, he said that he also paints his face to pay tribute to his father, as his father also paints. Apart from this, he wants to keep his personal life private so that he can live a normal life and roam around without being identified. Talwiinder says he doesn't want to live a star lifestyle with bodyguards and a crowd. He likes a simple life and wants to enjoy small joys like eating golgappas on the street.

All about Talwiinder Singh’s career

Talwiinder is known for his hit songs like Gallan 4, Pal Pal, Haseen, Your Eyes, Tu, Wishes, and Khayaal. He recently lent his voice to the song Tenu zyada mohabbat from the film Tu meri, main tera, main tera, tu meri.

