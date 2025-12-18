Did Tanya Mittal lie about luxurious cars in Bigg Boss 19 house? Netizens mock her, 'Insurance bhi...'

Tanya Mittal's recent car video has become another big controversy for the influencer on social media. Here is what happened.

Tanya Mittal is one of the most popular contestants in Bigg Boss 19. The social media influencer, who hailed from Gwalior, has widely gained fame for speaking about her wealth and luxurious lifestyle. Since her Bigg Boss stint, her fans and Bigg Boss viewers were curious to see her lifestyle, factories, Gwalior home, cars and much more. Since Tanya is out of the house, she has been constantly giving glimpses of her lifestyle. Recently, she gave a house and factory tour to News Pinch, which shut down the trolls. On the other hand, another video has surfaced online in which netizens speculated about her possible disparity between her projected life and reality.

Tanya Mittal’s luxury cars controversy

After the grand finale of Bigg Boss 19, the influencer shared an Instagram story of her homecoming in Gwalior. It also included a video showing a car following her with a caption which reads, “Ammu agaya. Aja aja.” It is the nickname of her brother. He was driving a white Porsche Cayenne, behind the car she was in. She was calling him excitedly. A heartwarming bond of siblings soon turned a speculation for the spiritual influencer. The video has received new attention. After the video of the same has gone viral on social media. Some eagle-eyed fans investigated the car and found to that Amritesh's vehicle registration number was UK07DK3600, which was registered in Uttarakhand. The RTO details of the car proved that it was registered in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, to an owner named Sharma, rather than the Mittal family. The alleged data sparked conversations on social media and earned Tanya the ‘fake’ tag. Netizens alleged that Tanya’s family rented the car for her grand welcome and to maintain the sophisticated lifestyle that she tried to project in Bigg Boss 19.

Tanya’s several claims made on Bigg Boss 19 have been verified on social media. She shared a video showcasing the lift mechanism in kitchen cupboards, which is used for transporting plates and utensils between the floors. A viral clip featured touring a pharmaceutical factory, where employees called her Boss. In her recent grand house tour, she showed her expansive 2,500-square-foot floor, which Tanya claimed it was entirely dedicated to her clothing.

Notably, Tanya Mittal has 4.3 million followers on Instagram with over 3975 posts. Every video on social media, after Bigg Boss, has been going viral online. She turned out to be the 3rd finalist of Salman Khan’s show, this time.

