Did Taylor Swift perform at an Indian wedding in Gujarat on the Ambanis’ invite? Here’s what we know

A video is going viral on social media, which is said to feature Taylor Swift. The video is reported as her first performance in India. Read on to know the truth.

The Ambani family is known for its lavish weddings and big celebrations. At the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, many big music stars of the world, like Rihanna, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, and Backstreet Boys, performed. When a video went viral on social media claiming that Taylor Swift was performing at an Isha Ambani event in Jamnagar, many believed it to be true. But this claim was doubted by some people as there was no official information or social media post about Taylor Swift's visit to India.

Taylor Swift's viral video in India

In the video, the singer was seen singing on the stage, and most of the Indian people in the audience were seen. The caption along with the video read, “OMGGG Taylor Swift in Jamnagar ?✨” unforgettable evening as the Ambani family welcomed Taylor Swift for a special performance,” Many such posts are going viral on social media. Fans were surprised and also happy, because Taylor Swift has never performed in India to date.

Watch here:

Did Taylor Swift perform in India?

However, when the authenticity of this video was checked, it was found that the video is from Jamnagar, but the singer seen in it is not Taylor Swift. She is actually Ashley Leachin, who is known as Taylor Swift's lookalike (doppelganger). Ashley performs like Taylor Swift all over the world. The event was not the wedding of the Ambani family, but of Ahana Raheja and Yash Patel, who belong to a business family from Gujarat.

Fashion commentator Nishtha Gandhi also took to social media to reveal the truth behind the viral video. He wrote, “Wait, did Taylor Swift just perform at an Indian wedding?! The internet LOST it when videos from Ahana Raheja and Yash Patel’s wedding in Jamnagar started circulating… and honestly? I don’t blame anyone for believing it. The sparkling stage outfit. The hair. The presence. But here’s what nobody saw coming: this isn’t Taylor Swift. This is Ashley Leechin — Taylor’s doppelganger —, and she had an entire wedding crowd (and half of Instagram) completely fooled.”

The truth is that Taylor Swift has never performed in India, either in a concert or in a private event. India has also not been included in his world tour so far. Hence, the claim made in the viral video turned out to be false.

