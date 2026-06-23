Did Trisha just unfollow Vijay? Viral instagram move FUELS online debate

Read further to know why Trisha didn't wish the Tamil Nadu CM on his 52nd birthday and quietly unfollowed him. After years of public posts and on-screen hits, the silence is speaking loudest and everyone's very curious.

Did Trisha just unfollow Vijay? Viral instagram move FUELS online debate

Trisha unfollowed Vijay on Instagram and skipped his birthday post, for the first time in three years. For decades, Trisha Krishnan and Vijay have been Tamil cinema’s favorite on-screen pair. But this week, everything shifted. June 22 rolled around, Vijay’s birthday and for the first time since 2023, Trisha didn’t share any wishes, instead, she quietly unfollowed him. Fans noticed the moment her following list dropped Vijay. It might sound like a tiny thing, but online, it means a lot, especially for stars who’ve played friends, lovers, and everything in between over twenty years.

A Look Back At Their Long History

Last year and the years before, Trisha posted warm photos and called Vijay a friend and a legend and it’s not like this duo is a new fad. They go back to “Ghilli” in 2004, and that spark kept burning through “Thirupaachi,” “Kuruvi,” “Leo,” and the recent “GOAT.” Whether their roles were romantic or not, fans lapped it up. Off screen, Trisha and Vijay always maintained they were friends but over the last few months, gossip has swirled about 'something changing,' especially after rumors cropped up around Vijay’s personal life. Neither star has said a word to address the rumors. But for fans, unfollowing someone and ditching a birthday wish is a pretty clear sign. As one user put it, “You don’t ignore your friend after three years unless there’s a reason.”

Their careers have been on separate tracks lately. Vijay, now the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, stepped away from movies to focus on politics. His last film, “Jana Nayagan,” is still stuck waiting for CBFC clearance. Meanwhile, Trisha’s career is on fire. She recently starred with Suriya in “Karuppu,” a movie that’s pulled in big numbers and praise. The ensemble cast, by the way, included RJ Balaji, Indrans, Anagha Maya Ravi, Natty Subramaniam, Sshivada, Swasika, and Supreeth Reddy.

Neither Trisha nor Vijay has commented about the Instagram snub or the missing post. These two are very careful with social media. Trisha doesn’t post unless she means it. Vijay still updates his account, despite his busy political life.

What This Means For Fans And Their Future Films

Unlikely. Both have always been pros. Vijay’s focus is politics now, though if Jana Nayagan gets cleared, he could be back on screen. Trisha’s got new movies coming up after Karuppu but it stings for fans. For so many, Ghilli was their first taste of big-screen masala, and they grew up rooting for Trisha-Vijay. To see even the hint of distance feels personal, like a bit of cinema history shifting.

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