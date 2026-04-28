Diljit Dosanjh makes Jimmy Fallon groove to VIRAL Punjabi track; fans call it 'Best collaboration'

Diljit Dosanjh returns to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on April 28, sparking excitement as fans await another viral global collaboration moment.

Global superstar Diljit Dosanjh will return to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for a long-anticipated appearance on Tuesday, April 28. The singer-actor's comeback to one of the biggest late-night shows in the world has created excitement among fans across the globe. Diljit maintains international recognition through his dedication to Punjabi music and culture, which he presents to worldwide audiences. Viewers can expect his signature charm, humour, and possibly another memorable performance or fun interaction with Jimmy Fallon. His return to the stage demonstrates his increasing global presence as he becomes recognised as one of the most famous Indian musicians who performs worldwide.

He is now the first Indian performer to appear on the show more than once. His initial appearance, in June 2024, caused a worldwide sensation.

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Diljit Dosanjh makes Jimmy Fallon groove

In an Instagram video that has now gone viral, Diljit is seen making popular host Jimmy Fallon groove to one of his songs from the album AURA. Fans loved the light-hearted moment and lauded the duo's bromance.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Tonight Show (@fallontonight)

How did fans react to the video?

As soon as the video went viral, fans were quick to take to the comment section and praise the duo. One user wrote, "We are all so excited once again." Another commented, "the best collab. Jimmy is the absolute best tv host."

A third user writes, "Punjabi ethe vi aagaye oye."

What to expect from tonight's episode of the show?

Diljit is scheduled to be on Fallon's show tonight for an extended interview. He will also do a live musical performance throughout the show. The show will run at 11:35 p.m. ET on NBC. Viewers in India may see it on April 29 at 9:05 a.m. IST.

For those unable to view it live, the official Tonight Show YouTube account is the best alternative. Individual portions are often uploaded within hours after their broadcast.

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