Diljit Dosanjh receives BOMB threat, EXPLOSIVE email heightens security concerns in Punjab

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has reportedly received a bomb threat email warning of blasts before June 6. Punjab Police and cybercrime teams are investigating the source, while security has been tightened across sensitive locations in Ludhiana.

Diljit Dosanjh receives bomb threat

Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh has received a serious bomb threat through an email, sparking major security concerns across Punjab. The threatening message, which reportedly used strong pro-Khalistan language, warned of possible bomb blasts before June 6. According to sources cited by Times Now, the email not only targeted Diljit but also carried a chilling warning: “Whoever helps Diljit Dosanjh will be killed.” The sender allegedly made provocative references to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and included inflammatory separatist content. In the same email, the sender also threatened to blow up the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation Mayor’s office.

Punjab police on high alert

Police and intelligence agencies have taken the threat very seriously. Cyber cells and forensic teams are now working to trace the origin of the email and identify the sender. Even though no explosives or suspicious materials have been found so far, the authorities are not taking any chances at all, particularly because the timing is really sensitive, you know.

Operation Blue Star anniversary in June

June is kind of special in Punjab because of the anniversary of Operation Blue Star, which happened at the Golden Temple in Amritsar back in 1984. It’s one of those dates people remember. Security has been tightened around key locations, and officials are reviewing arrangements at sensitive and public places.

Diljith Dosanjh receives a bomb threat

Diljit Dosanjh, one of the biggest global icons of Punjabi music and cinema, has a massive fan following both in India and abroad. He has often been vocal on social and political issues, including the farmers’ protests and matters concerning Punjab, which has sometimes kept him in the news for reasons beyond his films and songs.

This is not the first time a celebrity from Punjab has faced threats, but given Diljit’s enormous popularity, the incident has caused considerable worry among his fans and the entertainment industry.

As of now, the police have not issued any official statement naming suspects. Investigations are ongoing, with cybercrime units and intelligence agencies working together to track down the source of the email. Security around government buildings and public venues in Ludhiana is also being closely monitored as a precautionary measure.

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