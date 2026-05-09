Diljit Dosanjh SHUTS down political entry buzz, says 'My job is'

Read further to know what Diljit Dosanjh had to say when everyone crowned him as the next political face of Punjab. What was the singer's reaction?

Diljit Dosanjh SHUTS down political entry buzz, says 'kadey v nhi'

Diljit Dosanjh wants to make one thing clear, he’s not getting into politics. After seeing a Punjabi headline floating the idea of him as 'the new political face of Punjab,' the singer and actor shut the whole thing down with just a few words. He posted the article on X and wrote, “Kadey v Nhi,” which is about as definite as you can get. It means “never ever.” Then he added, “Mera Kam Entertainment Karna… Am Very Happy in My Field. Thank You So Much.”

Where Did All This Talk Even Come From?

It started with an open letter from a group called “Jago Punjab Manch.” The letter, which started trending online, called on Punjabis to rise to “conscience, courage, and change,” listing out the state’s problems, government dysfunction, social divides, tensions between communities and ended with a pitch: Diljit Dosanjh as the unlikely leader Punjab could use right now. Suddenly, media outlets jumped on the story, asking if he’d swap the stage for politics.

After the electoral victory of Tamil actor #JosephVijay in TN Punjab based group #JagoPunjab appealed to Punjabi singer & actor @diljitdosanjh to lead Punjab’s political scene to get house in order. #JagoPunjab appears to be a platform formed by ex-servicemen & civil servants. pic.twitter.com/4D4cOQHxUW — Gurshamshir Singh (@gswaraich6) May 9, 2026

Right now, Diljit is focused on films, not elections. He was recently spotted on the set of Border 2, a sequel to J.P. Dutta’s 1997 war movie, alongside Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana, and Anya Singh. The story revisits the 1971 India–Pakistan war.

What's Next For The Singer?

Yeh kissa hai sapnon ki duniya ka! ✨#MainVaapasAaungaTeaser out now: https://t.co/Vw2Hh0tRnE Main Vapas Aaunga, in cinemas on 12th June, 2026. Applause Entertainment presents, A Window Seat Films Production

?Starring: Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, Sharvari, Naseeruddin Shah… pic.twitter.com/Z7mCASNVVX — Applause Entertainment (@ApplauseSocial) March 14, 2026

A new film with Imtiaz Ali called Main Vapas Aaunga, their second project after Amar Singh Chamkila. This time, they’re telling a love story set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition. The cast includes Sharvari, Naseeruddin Shah, and Vedang Raina. There’s a reunion with A.R. Rahman and lyricist Irshad Kamil for the soundtrack, and the film hits theaters June 12, 2026.

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