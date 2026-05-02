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Diljit Dosanjh's SHOCKING death remark during Canada concert sparks concern among fans; what did he say?

Diljit Dosanjh's comment during his Calgary concert has fans worried, not for his music, but for his well-being. Read further to know what the singer said to make the entire internet worried for him.

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By: Vaishnavi Tripathi | Published: May 2, 2026 5:14 PM IST
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Diljit Dosanjh's SHOCKING death remark during Canada concert sparks concern among fans; what did he say?

Diljit Dosanjh’s comment during his Calgary concert has fans worried, not for his music, but for his well-being. In the middle of his April 30, 2026, show at the Scotiabank Saddledome, he stopped the music, stood under the bright stage lights, and started speaking from the heart. The clip from that moment has been everywhere, but the mood it set was heavy.

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He spoke in Punjabi, and you could hear the crowd go quiet as he said, “I have already left this world. I don’t have any fear of death. Last December, I was trying to get out of this body. But now I still have a few more things to do before I leave it. There is nothing to be afraid of.” He didn’t stop there. “This isn’t just about Punjab, it is and always will be. I have already left this world; that’s the truth. I’m standing on this stage, and this is my God.”

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He tried to soften it, maybe, talking about forgiveness, love, and letting go of hate: “I have no fear of death. I don’t hold anything against anyone. I love everyone. Love, respect, forgiveness, that’s what I want to bring into my life. For those who are still with me, this is Punjab. I am Punjab. What do you say?”

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After the video dropped online, especially on Reddit and X, the replies came fast. Most people sounded anxious. Some were just plain confused. “I had no idea he was getting so much hate. I thought everyone loved him. Why?” someone wrote. Another person went deeper: “It’s sad how people joke about this. Look at Avicii, Chester Bennington, Amy Winehouse, SSR, we’ve lost too many at the top of their game. I’ve struggled with depression even while being really successful, and people don’t realize how hard it gets to even get out of bed. I hope Indians start taking mental health seriously, instead of just mocking it.”

Diljit says he tried to leave this world last December. Says he’s not afraid of death
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All this happened during his 2026 Aura World Tour. Just a few nights earlier, Diljit was in the spotlight for a different reason, when he knelt down and sang to a fan with a disability, bringing him up on stage, earning cheers for just being kind. Fans loved that, and now they’re caught off guard by this deeper, darker talk.

Up next, Diljit’s got movie projects lined up. He just appeared in Border 2, and he’ll star next in Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga. So far, he hasn’t said anything about the viral video or the outpouring of concern. Instead of touring highlights, right now, fans can’t stop talking about the weight behind Diljit’s words, and what might really be going on beneath the surface.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

About the Author

Vaishnavi Tripathi

Vaishnavi Tripathi

Vaishnavi Tripathi is a media student with a passion for writing across a wide range of subjects. She always has something to say about culture, cinema, and entertainment. She studied Mass Communication at Chitkara University and began her professional journey in marketing and media. Currently, she is working with BollywoodLife, where she continues to explore and express her perspectives on entertainment.

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