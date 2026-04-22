Divyanka Sirohi DIED due to heart attack? Real reason for her SHOCKING death goes viral

Divyanka Sirohi, a popular Haryanvi actress, died suddenly at just 30. The tragedy happened late Tuesday night at her home in Ghaziabad. Read further to know everything we know about the tragedy.

Divyanka Sirohi, a popular Haryanvi actress, died suddenly at just 30. The tragedy happened late Tuesday night at her home in Ghaziabad. Her family said Divyanka started feeling dizzy around 8 pm and collapsed. She hit her head hard during the fall. They rushed her to the hospital, but doctors couldn’t save her. Her funeral took place Wednesday morning in Ghaziabad, with people from the Haryanvi industry, including producer Jeetu and artist Vikas coming to pay their respects.

Her brother Himanshu described the incident. Divyanka was at home when her health took a turn for the worse. She fell, suffering internal injuries and bleeding in her head. By the time her younger brother Deepanshu reached her, Divyanka’s body had already gone cold. The family took her to the hospital, but it was too late.

Divyanka made her mark in the Haryanvi music scene. She appeared in more than 50 songs, working with well-known artists like Masoom Sharma, Amit Saini Rohtakiya, and KD. She had a devoted following, 1.3 million on Instagram. After the news of her death, artists from the industry shared heartfelt condolences.

She started out on TikTok before moving on to bigger projects. In one interview, she said acting and dancing were always her passions. Around Diwali, she posted a video in a blue suit dancing to Sunanda Sharma’s Punjabi track ‘Meri Mummy Nu Pasand Ni Tu.’ Her expressions caught everyone’s attention, and the clip got almost 20 million views. Her TikTok following shot up to 5 million after that.

Divyanka was born November 19, 1996, in Bulandshahr. Her family lived in Ghaziabad. She studied B.Com at Chaudhary Charan Singh University in Meerut, then went on to do an MBA from Sikkim and a B.Ed from Gurugram. Her father, Gajendra, is a transporter. Her mother, Anita, takes care of their home. She had two brothers, Himanshu and Deepanshu, and a sister, Jasmeet.

One memorable moment, Divyanka joined Masoom Sharma on stage at a live show at JCD in Sirsa. The crowd erupted into applause as she walked out. Masoom Sharma introduced her, and she stayed on stage for a long stretch, soaking up the spotlight.

Divyanka’s sudden passing leaves behind a vibrant legacy and a family still in shock. Fans and colleagues are mourning her, remembering her talent and the impact she made.

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