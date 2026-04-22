Divyanka Sirohi DIES at 30: A look back at her VIRAL photos with family, B Praak, Neha Kakkar and Honey Singh

Haryanvi actress Divyanka Sirohi has died at just 30, and now, photos from her life, family moments and snaps with music stars are flooding social media. Read further to know what happened to the young star?

Haryanvi actress Divyanka Sirohi has died at just 30, and now, photos from her life, family moments and snaps with music stars are flooding social media. Fans are looking back at who she was, stunned by the sudden loss.

What Happened to Divyanka?

Divyanka died late Tuesday at her home in Ghaziabad. Her brother Himanshu said she started feeling dizzy around 8 pm, then collapsed and suffered a serious head injury. By the time their younger brother Deepanshu got there, Divyanka was already cold to the touch. They rushed her to the hospital, but doctors could only declare her dead. Her funeral happened the next morning in Ghaziabad.

Her Career: TikTok to Haryanvi Stardom

Born on November 19, 1996, in Bulandshahr, Divyanka grew up in Ghaziabad. She studied B.Com in Meerut, got her MBA from Sikkim, and her B.Ed from Gurugram. Dance and acting were always her thing. She really took off thanks to TikTok, when her video dancing to Sunanda Sharma’s “Meri Mummy Nu Pasand Ni Tu” blew up with almost 20 million views. That break led her straight into Haryanvi music videos. She ended up acting in over 50 songs, growing a huge following, 1.3 million on Instagram. She worked with big names like Masoom Sharma, Amit Saini Rohtakiya, and KD, on hits like Solid Body, Jale 2, and Gulabi Suit.

Now, fans are reposting old photos of Divyanka with some of the biggest names in music.

Aarti Sirohi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divyanka (@divyankaasirohi)

B Praak

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divyanka (@divyankaasirohi)

Fazal Puria

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divyanka (@divyankaasirohi)

Neha Kakkar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divyanka (@divyankaasirohi)

Why People Care About These Photos

These pictures hit home because they catch genuine, forgotten moments—glimpses of Divyanka not just as an artist, but as a daughter, a sister, and a fan meeting her idols. For a lot of people, looking at these photos is a way to remember her spark and the life she packed into such a short time.

Masoom Sharma, who worked with her often, posted a tribute: “Today, Haryanvi artist Divyanka Sirohi is no longer with us. May God grant peace to her soul. Om Shanti.” Divyanka was only 30. She shot from a viral TikTok to posing with top musicians in record time, and these photos are now how people are remembering her—full of life, chasing her passion.

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