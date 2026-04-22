Divyanka Sirohi DIES at 30: Masoom Sharma's first reaction goes VIRAL; 'Ishwar unki aatma ko shanti de'

Divyanka Sirohi breathed her last on April 21. Her colleague and famous singer Masoom Sharma's first reaction has gone viral. Read further to know more about the case.

Haryanvi music star Divyanka Sirohi died Tuesday night. She was just 30. She breathed her last at her residence in Ghaziabad. She made her mark by working with well-known artists like Masoom Sharma and built a massive following after she went viral on TikTok. According to her brother Himanshu, Divyanka started feeling sick around 8 pm and then collapsed at home, hitting her head hard. By the time her younger brother Deepanshu found her, her body had already turned cold. The family immediately rushed her to the hospital. However, doctors confirmed she was already dead. Her last rites took place on Wednesday morning in Ghaziabad.

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Masoom Sharma, who teamed up with Divyanka on tracks like Solid Body and Jale 2, posted a heartfelt message: "Today, Haryanvi artist Divyanka Sirohi is no longer with us. May God grant peace to her soul. Om Shanti." Just recently, they shared the stage together in Sirsa, and Masoom presented her to a roaring crowd.

Divyanka, born on November 19, 1996, in Bulandshahr, spent her childhood in Ghaziabad. Her breakout moment came from a viral TikTok, lip-syncing Sunanda Sharma’s ‘Meri Mummy Nu Pasand Ni Tu.’ That clip gathered almost 20 million views and opened the door to Haryanvi music videos. She performed in more than 50 songs and grew her Instagram audience to over 1.3 million.

Fans loved her infectious energy and dance moves. Some of her most popular songs include Solid Body and Jale 2 with Masoom Sharma, Kala Daman alongside Amit Saini Rohtakiya, Bandook with KD, plus Gulabi Suit, Chhora Haryana Ka, and Desi Look.

After her demise, producer Jeetu and artist Vikas visited her family, and countless Haryanvi artists and singers posted emotional tributes. Fans remember Divyanka for her vibrant spirit and the life she brought to every performance. From a single viral video to becoming a leading figure in Haryanvi music, Divyanka’s journey was quick, bold, and unforgettable. She was only 30.

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