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Divyanka Sirohi DIES at 30: Were Haryanvi actress' FINAL days filled with stress?

Divyanka Sirohi's sudden death at 30 stunned fans and shook the Haryanvi music scene. It turns out she was under a lot of pressure in her final days, Read further to know why the star was stressed and what caused her so much worry?

By: Vaishnavi Tripathi  |  Published: April 23, 2026 1:34 PM IST

Divyanka Sirohi DIES at 30: Were Haryanvi actress' FINAL days filled with stress?

Divyanka Sirohi’s sudden death at 30 stunned fans and shook the Haryanvi music scene. It turns out she was under a lot of pressure, She was reaching out for work. Just two weeks before she died, Divyanka asked a close friend for help with money. She spent days calling people from home, hoping to lock in new projects. Work wasn’t coming in like it used to for her.

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She Had Just Finished a Film

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Binder Danoda, a fellow artist who recently worked with her on the film Angad, said Divyanka was open about her struggles. During the shoot, she talked about not just staying committed to her art but also battling financial issues and that constant hustle to get gigs. Binder summed it up, she worked hard but stress really weighed her down.

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Divyanka Sirohi DIES at 30: Masoom Sharma's first reaction goes VIRAL; 'Ishwar unki aatma ko shanti de'

Divyanka Sirohi’s Last Weeks

To save money, Divyanka left Gurugram and moved back with her family in Ghaziabad a few weeks ago. Even then, she kept chasing leads, ringing up contacts, and hoping for her next song or acting role. Her last stage performance was with Masoom Sharma in Sirsa, she got a big welcome from the crowd.

The night she died, Divyanka was alone in her room. According to her family, she probably suffered a heart attack, collapsed, and hit her head. The bleeding inside her skull knocked her out. Her brother Deepanshu found her unconscious, and the doctors at the hospital couldn’t bring her back.

There was no post-mortem or police complaint. The family held her last rites the very next morning. Most people in the industry didn’t hear about it until posts went up online.

Deepanshu says the family never discussed her work stress with her. “We found her unconscious. She was gone,” he said. They don’t suspect anything else and want to keep the details private. Despite all the hardship, Divyanka had recently wrapped up shooting for Angad. No word on when it’ll release.

She won fans with songs like Bateu Haryana Te, Kangan Bholi Ke, Badmashan Ka Byah, and Villain Again. She worked alongside stars like Masoom Sharma and Amit Saini Rohtakiya. Her TikTok clips racked up millions, and 1.3 million people followed her on Instagram. She brought real energy to Haryanvi music. Still, a few uneasy questions linger. The quick cremation and no police inquiry worry some in the industry. But for now, friends and fans are remembering her journey, and grieving the loss.

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About the Author

Vaishnavi Tripathi

A media student who likes to write on a variety of subjects, topics, and issues. You'll always find me having opinions about culture, cinema, and entertainment.
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