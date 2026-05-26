Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya BLESSED with twin baby boys: ‘Life feels more beautiful’

Read further to see Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya's first post with their twin baby boys.

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya BLESSED with twin baby boys: ‘Life feels more beautiful’

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya have got twice the reasons to celebrate. The TV couple welcomed twin baby boys and let the world know with an Instagram post that sent their fans and friends into a frenzy. Divyanka and Vivek posted a picture of their little ones, both dressed in matching blue. On the photo, the words: “We asked for happiness… God said, ‘Take double.’ Blessed with twin baby boys.” It doesn't get much sweeter than that.

Their caption pulled at everyone’s heartstrings: “The wait is finally over… ‘The Boys’ are here, and life already feels more beautiful than we ever imagined. Mere Karan Arjun aa gaye! Need all your love and blessings as Div and I begin this incredible new chapter of parenthood.”

One look at the comments section and you could feel the excitement. Akanksha Puri chimed in, “Oh my God. Super duper happy for you.” Shraddha Arya jumped in with, “Wowww yayyyyy.” Ankita Lokhande said, “Wowww chooo cute.. congratulations guys.” Even fans got sentimental, one wrote, “Hope both D and the babies are doing well! Can’t wait to see you with the boys VD!”

Divyanka had shared her pregnancy news back in March with some glowing bump photos. She’d told Vickey Lalwani that the baby was due mid June: “Vivek and I wanted a baby only now; we tried, and it happened. We are blessed. Our parents are ecstatic.” She’d managed to keep it under wraps for six months, and honestly, nobody saw the twins coming. She also shared a tip from her mom: eating chironji dana during pregnancy for strong baby bones. “Bacche ke bones ache honge,” she said.

Their love story started on the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. What began as friendship turned into romance, and they said their vows in July 2016 in Bhopal. After nearly a decade of marriage, they’re diving into parenthood with twins. No names have been revealed yet. For now, they’re just “Karan Arjun” to their thrilled parents.

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