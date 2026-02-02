Donald Trump lashes out at Trevor Noah, gives legal threat after…: ‘Sue this poor…’

US President Donald Trump has reacted sharply to the 2026 Grammy Awards ceremony. He posted on social media platform, describing the award show as the worst and not worth watching. Read on to know more.

US President Donald Trump has reacted sharply to the 2026 Grammy Awards ceremony. He posted on social media platform, describing the award show as the worst and not worth watching. Trump's anger was particularly directed at the host of the ceremony and comedian Trevor Noah. Trump said that such jokes have no place on a big stage like the Grammys and it is a deliberate attempt to damage his image. According to him, the standard of award shows has fallen and it has now become a platform for political commentary rather than entertainment.

What was Trevor Noah’s joke during the Grammy 2026?

The reason for Trump's anger was a joke by Trevor Noah, which he cracked while presenting the Song of the Year Award. Noah said, “There you have it, song of the year! Congratulations, Billie Eilish. Wow. That’s a Grammy that every artist wants, almost as much as Trump wants Greenland. Which makes sense because, since Epstein’s gone, he needs a new island to hang out with Bill Clinton. I told you, it’s my last year! What are you going to do about it?” Trump called the comment poor, pathetic, talentless, dope of an M.C.”

Trump’s reaction to Trevor Noah’s Epstein Island joke

Talking about Grammy, Trump wrote, “The Grammy Awards are the WORST, virtually unwatchable! CBS is lucky not to have this garbage litter their airwaves any longer.The host, Trevor Noah, whoever he may be, is almost as bad as Jimmy Kimmel at the Low Ratings Academy Awards. Noah said, INCORRECTLY about me, that Donald Trump and Bill Clinton spent time on Epstein Island.”

Donald Trump said that he has never been to Jeffrey Epstein's island nor has he ever been around it. He further wrote, “WRONG!!! I can't speak for Bill, but I have never been to Epstein Island, nor anywhere close, and until tonight's false and defamatory statement, have never been accused of being there, not even by the Fake News Media.”

In his post, Trump compared Trevor Noah to TV host Jimmy Kimmel, calling him a "total loser." “Noah, a total loser, better get his facts straight, and get them straight fast. It looks like I'll be sending my lawyers to sue this poor, pathetic, talentless, dope of an M.C., and suing him for plenty$. Ask Little George Slopadopolus, and others, how that all worked out. Also ask CBS! Get ready Noah, I'm going to have some fun with you!” added Trump. He sought "huge damages" and said he would not take such statements lightly as it would damage his image and reputation.

After this statement of Trump, the discussion of old cases and documents related to Jeffrey Epstein has once again intensified on social media. The issue is back in the limelight after some new documents surfaced in the recent past. Trump has repeatedly denied these allegations. He said he is being deliberately dragged into the controversy. The entire episode has once again raised the question as to what should be the limit of humour on political and sensitive issues on the entertainment platform.

