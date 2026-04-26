Donald Trump, Melania Trump evacuated from White House correspondents’ dinner after shots fired: A look back at First Lady’s dress that had Indian connect

Donald Trump and Melania Trump evacuated after shots fired scare at White House Correspondents' Dinner. Amid these, the First Lady's throwback 2020 India visit has something to look upon.

US President Donald Trump was evacuated from the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday night after loud bangs were heard and a US Secret Service officer shouted, "shots fired." Armed operatives quickly swept across the ballroom, bringing Trump and Melania Trump to safety. As diners hid behind tables, panic spread. The president and every guest, including JD Vance and high-ranking officials, were subsequently confirmed by authorities to be uninjured. Many members of the president's cabinet and top staff attended the dinner, along with Trump, the First Lady, and the Vice President.

Who were the attendees?

Attendees included Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung, and FBI Director Kash Patel.

At a security barrier, the alleged shooter was apprehended. After a brief interruption, the event continued.

What did Trump say about the shooting incident?

Trump posted the incident on social media. He said, “Quite an evening in D.C. Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely. The shooter has been apprehended, and I have recommended that we ‘LET THE SHOW GO ON’ but will entirely be guided by Law Enforcement. They will make a decision shortly. Regardless of that decision, the evening will be much different than planned, and we’ll just, plain, have to do it again."

When US First Lady Melania Trump visited India

Amid this ruckus, let's take a look at a throwback moment of Melania Trump, when she visited India back in 2020 along with US President and her husband, Donald Trump. All eyes were on her as she stepped out of the aircraft. Her impeccable style grabbed all attention. Wearing a fashionable full-sleeved white jumpsuit in creme crepe, Melania accessorised it with a pair of white pointed-toe scarpins by Herve Pierre. However, the focus was drawn to the green silk sash with gold metallic thread work that was stylishly knotted around her waist. Why not? After all, it has a connection to India.

How the green silk sash has an Indian connect?

The golden metallic thread sash that Melania wore was discovered by the designer in an early 20th-century Indian textile document given to him by his friends. The designer took to Instagram to share details about the outfit. “The sash was cut in an early XX century Indian textile documents I found in Paris through very good friends who are collectors,” the post read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Herve Pierre Creative Director (@herve_pierre_creative_director)

It said that the sash had elaborate gold metallic threadwork and was composed of green silk. “We used the border which was the most Interesting piece we could use as it was a vintage piece,” it said.

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