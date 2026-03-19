Doraemon director Tsutomu Shibayama dies at 84 due to…

Famous Japanese animation director Shibayama Tsutomu died at the age of 84. The news of his death was announced by animation studio Ajia-do Animation Works. Read on to know more.

Famous Japanese animation director Shibayama Tsutomu died at the age of 84. He died due to lung cancer. The news of his death was announced by animation studio Ajia-do Animation Works. It was reported that he breathed his last on 6 March 2026, and his last rites were performed privately. In its official statement, the studio said, “Shibayama Tsutomu, the animation director who oversaw the Doraemon series for over 20 years, died on the 6th from lung cancer.”

Who is Shibayama Tsutomu?

Shibayama Tsutomu received worldwide recognition from the famous anime Doraemon. He worked on this series for almost 20 years and took it to new heights. The show is quite popular among kids as well as adults. Shibayama directed the 1979 Doraemon television series and also headed 22 feature films based on the franchise. His contribution to the world of animation is considered very important.

All about Shibayama Tsutomu’s work

In addition to Doraemon, he also worked on projects such as Lupin III, Majime ni Fumajime Kaiketsu Zorori, and Chibi Maruko-chan. Many anime films and series made under his direction made a different identity among the audience. What made him special was his style of storytelling and the art of bringing characters to life.

Shibayama Tsutomu’s achievements

Shibayama co-founded Ajia-do Animation Works in 1978. He was joined in this work by Osamu Kobayashi and Michishiro Yamada. This further strengthened his hold in the animation industry. For his long and significant contribution, in 2012, Japan's Agency for Cultural Affairs gave him a Lifetime Achievement Award. Shibayama started his career with Toei Animation in 1963. He later went on to work at A Production, which is today known as Shin-Ei Animation.

Shibayama is considered an important pillar in the animation field of Japan. He not only gave many memorable projects but also inspired a new generation of artists. His work played an important role in bringing global recognition to the anime industry.

As soon as the news of his death came out, fans and people associated with the industry paid tribute to him. On social media, people are remembering his work and sharing their memories associated with Doraemon.

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