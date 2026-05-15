Drishyam 3 advance booking hits ₹10 crore worldwide, Kerala LEADS with 2 lakh tickets sold

Read further to know how Jeethu Joseph's sequel sees massive pre-release demand worldwide, with Kerala leading the charge before May 21 release, Here's everything we know so far.

Drishyam 3 advance booking hits ₹10 crore worldwide, Kerala LEADS with 2 lakh tickets sold

Drishyam 3 is already shaking things up. Mohanlal’s back as Georgekutty, and fans aren’t just excited, they’re showing it with their wallets. The movie’s advance sales have already hit Rs 10 crore worldwide, and there’s still a week left until the big day. That number alone says a lot for a Malayalam film. Basically, people can’t wait to find out what’s next for Georgekutty and his family.

Kerala Leads With 2 Lakh+ Tickets Sold

Kerala, of course, is leading the pack. In just day-one pre-sales within the state, the movie’s clocked Rs 4 crore gross, over 2 lakh tickets gone. Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, these cities are already packing theaters. If you want to catch an early morning or premium show, better hurry, because seats are almost gone. Trade folks are already calling it one of Malayalam cinema’s biggest openings.

What’s The Story This Time?

This time, Georgekutty’s still doing his best to shield his loved ones, but you can tell he’s tired. The trailer doesn’t spoil much, but there’s this one line, he says he made decisions without thinking about tomorrow, and now, fear just hangs over him. There isn’t some flashy new case; it’s all about the consequences of what he’s already done. Jeethu Joseph takes the director’s seat again, working with Mohanlal and the returning cast: Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Siddique, Murali Gopy, and Asha Sharath.

The team picked May 21 for a reason, it’s Mohanlal’s birthday. Dropping Drishyam 3 on his 66th makes it a celebration, not just a release. Things kick off at 8 a.m. across Kerala, with a 156-minute runtime and a U/A 13+ certificate. Anil Johnson’s on music, Satheesh Kurup’s got the camera, and Vinayak VS returns as editor. The same crew from Drishyam 2 is handling things.

Why The Hype Is This Big

Well, Drishyam movies aren’t just thrillers. They hit a nerve all over the country. The first two films have been remade in so many languages, and Georgekutty’s become something of a legend. That’s what’s fueling these huge sales. People aren’t just buying tickets, they’re grabbing them a week ahead, just to be first in line. The response overseas is just as strong, with international advance bookings pushing totals between Rs 7 crore and Rs 10 crore.

A Franchise That Keeps Delivering

Really, the magic here isn’t about high-octane action or big dance numbers. It’s all about the tension, Mohanlal’s performance, Jeethu Joseph’s direction, and a story that keeps you guessing. Judging by the early numbers, people can’t wait to see what happens to Georgekutty or if his story finally ends. Box office figures here are based on trade estimates and early data, so expect things to change as more theaters open up.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

