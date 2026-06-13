Drishyam 3 OTT release: Mohanlal’s blockbuster sets OTT premiere date, when and where to watch

Drishyam 3 is set for its OTT premiere on Amazon Prime Video on June 18, 2026, after a blockbuster theatrical run. Read further to know everything about the movie that we know so far.

Drishyam 3 OTT release: Mohanlal’s blockbuster sets OTT premiere date, when and where to watch

Drishyam 3 is headed your way. After breaking box office records, the long-awaited Malayalam thriller, starring Mohanlal, starts streaming on Amazon Prime Video on June 18, 2026. Prime Video announced the date with a new poster showing Georgekutty standing with his wife Rani and daughters Anju and Anu, teasing, "Georgekutty and family awaits you. #Drishyam3OnPrime, June 18." So if you skipped the theater run or just want to dig back into every detail, you don’t have to wait much longer.

From Theatre Smash To Streaming: Drishyam 3's Run

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam 3 hit cinemas earlier this year and basically took over. The film raked in over ₹200 crore in just ten days, sailing past ₹236 crore worldwide. That makes it not only the biggest hit in the Drishyam series, but one of Malayalam cinema’s giants. The first Drishyam showed up in 2013 and changed Malayalam thrillers for good. It broke records, only to eventually be dethroned by Premam. Then Drishyam 2 arrived straight to streaming in 2021, right in the middle of the pandemic, and became a word-of-mouth sensation across India. With this third chapter, the Drishyam series returned to theaters and reminded everyone why Georgekutty’s story still hooks audiences.

Need A Quick Drishyam Recap?

If you’re new here or just forgot the details, here’s what’s at the heart of Drishyam, still without giving away what happens in the third film. Georgekutty, played by Mohanlal, seems pretty ordinary: he’s a cable TV operator in a small Kerala town, not exactly highly educated, but street smart and fiercely loyal to his family, wife Rani and daughters Anju and Anu. Everything spins out of control in the first film when Anju is secretly filmed by a boy named Varun. He tries to blackmail her for a late-night meeting. One night, he shows up at their house, things get physical, and in the chaos, Varun ends up dead. It’s unplanned, more panic and self-defense than anything.

Once Georgekutty finds out, he does what he has to, he protects his family. But Varun isn’t just some random kid; he’s the son of top cop IG Geetha Prabhakar. The film takes off from there, dragging Georgekutty and his family into a high-stakes game of wits against the legal system. Drishyam boils down to a single, burning question: How far would you go for your family? Georgekutty’s answer keeps getting complicated as the series goes on.

Drishyam 3: What’s In Store

Jeethu Joseph has made it clear, Drishyam 3 picks up right after Drishyam 2. The case isn’t really over. The cops haven’t dropped their guard. The Georgekutty family is still haunted by their secret. This new one digs into consequences. Can you ever truly escape your past? What do you do when your carefully built plans start to crumble, years after the fact? Mohanlal slips back into Georgekutty’s shoes, quiet, calculating, but constantly on edge. He’s always thinking ahead but knows the next mistake could ruin them. Critics who caught the film in theaters called it tense and heavy, and a sequel worth the wait. Fans say the climax is a gut punch. Without giving anything away, brace for a tightly-written plot, little clues that pay off, and that classic Drishyam feeling where you want to rewind scenes to figure out how you missed something.

Who’s Back For Drishyam 3?

The family is all here. Mohanlal leads as the ever-resourceful Georgekutty. Meena is back as Rani, standing by her husband through everything. Ansiba Hassan returns as elder daughter Anju and Esther Anil as younger daughter Anu. Asha Sharath steps back in as IG Geetha Prabhakar, the mother who can’t let her son’s case go. Siddique plays Prabhakar. You’ll spot Neeraj Madhav as Monichan, Kunchan as Head Constable Madhavan Nair, P Sreekumar as Rani’s father, and Kalabhavan Rahman with a cameo as a bus conductor. Jeethu Joseph’s directing is a big part of why Drishyam works. He’s not after big explosions or action, he works with quiet, timing, and how people naturally react under pressure.

Where To Watch Drishyam 3

Set a reminder: Drishyam 3 goes live on Amazon Prime Video June 18, 2026. You’ll get it in Malayalam, and subtitles in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and English. So, anyone can jump right in. If you haven’t caught Drishyam and Drishyam 2, now’s the time, they’re both on Prime. The stories are deeply linked, and knowing what this family has survived really makes the new film pack a punch.

Why Drishyam Hasn’t Lost Its Mojo

Most franchises wear out after a while. But Drishyam hasn't. The secret? It isn’t all about plot twists. At its heart, it’s a story about a father’s love, a mother’s fear, and a family holding onto a secret. Georgekutty isn’t a superhero, he just reads a lot of detective novels and trusts his instincts. You see yourself in him. Jeethu Joseph doesn’t spoon-feed you clues. He trusts viewers to keep up. And Mohanlal plays Georgekutty so naturally, every desperate or questionable choice feels real. With ₹236 crore at the box office, it’s clear, the audience isn’t done with this story. They’re invested. They care. They want to know if Georgekutty gets away, and maybe, if he even should.

One Last Thing Before You Watch

Drishyam 3 isn’t just another sequel. It closes a story that started in 2013. The first was about the crime, the second about the cover-up, and now, the third’s about the price you pay. So, block your evening on June 18. Turn off your phone. This is one story worth your undivided attention, just like Georgekutty would want.

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