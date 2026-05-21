Drishyam 3 X Review: Mohanlal-starrer opens to RAVE reactions, fans declare it 'BLOCKBUSTER'

Read further to know why Drishyam 3 's interval block is being called the best moment of the entire franchise.

Drishyam 3 X Review: Mohanlal-starrer opens to RAVE reactions, fans declare it 'BLOCKBUSTER'

Mohanlal’s back as Georgekutty, and the excitement is off the charts. Drishyam 3 opened in theaters on May 21, right on Mohanlal’s birthday and X blew up with reactions. If you scroll, you’ll see one word everywhere: Blockbuster.

What are fans saying about the first half?

People can’t stop raving about the interval block. It’s being called “absolute cinema,” and apparently, audiences left the theaters completely electrified. Mohanlal’s entrance? Fans called it a “whistle podu” moment, everyone was cheering. One viewer said, “Very good first half. Interval block too good. Mohanlal as usual very very good. Creates great curiosity for the second half.” Others are praising the film for bringing back the suspense and emotion that made the original movies click. Fans are loving the slow burn style again. The tension creeps up, and Georgekutty starts scheming early on. The emotional punches hit like they did in Drishyam and Drishyam 2.

Of course, not everyone’s sold on the pacing. Some folks felt the movie moved a bit slower compared to the earlier installments. But even those posts kept calling it “superb,” so most people seem pretty happy.

#Drishyam3 - FIRST HALF,Tight Tight Tight with Kidu Interval Block ??? Same as The Treatment Of Part 1 & 2 With Emotional Side of Georgekutty. Slow Narration With Emotional Engagement. Near Towards Interval ?? Looks Like Sambavam Loading In 2nd Half pic.twitter.com/GxEaySFFWZ — Abin Babu ? (@AbinBabu2255) May 21, 2026

What’s Drishyam 3 about?

Jeethu Joseph directs this final showdown for Georgekutty and his family. The plot picks up after Drishyam 2, and the police are back, determined to nail him once and for all. It’s Georgekutty against the law, digging deep into psychological warfare, trying to protect his family for good. The tension’s heavier than ever legal, emotional, all of it.

The legacy of the franchise

Drishyam started in 2013 and turned into one of India’s biggest thriller franchises. The 2021 sequel kept fans hooked. Tight writing, Mohanlal’s performance, people loved it. It got remade in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Georgekutty became iconic the regular guy outsmarting everyone to save his family.

Who else is in it?

Besides Mohanlal, Meena returns as Rani, with Esther Anil and Ansiba Hassan playing the daughters again. The film credits Aashirvad Cinemas and Panorama Studios as producers.

Early verdict from fans

Most X users think another hit is on the way. “Blockbuster loading” is everywhere. Since the second halves of the previous movies delivered the best twists, expectations for the latter half are sky-high. For now, fans are getting exactly what they wanted, Georgekutty keeping everyone guessing.

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