Dua Lipa MARRIES Callum Turner in intimate London wedding ahead of grand Sicily celebration, fans call them, 'Hottest couple in world'

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are officially married. The couple tied the knot in a private London ceremony, surprising fans ahead of their reported star-studded Sicily wedding celebration. Photos from the intimate event have gone viral online.

Just days after reports suggested Dua Lipa and Callum Turner would get married in Sicily, the couple surprised everyone by tying the knot much sooner and in a beautifully intimate ceremony in London. According to The Sun, the singer and actor officially became husband and wife in a low-key ceremony at the Old Marylebone Town Hall. Photos from the registry office show the couple beaming with joy as they walked down the stairs, showered with flower petals by a small group of close family and friends.

Dua kept it stylish for the wedding day

For her wedding day, Dua kept things stylish and modern in a crisp white skirt suit paired with a matching white hat. Callum looked sharp in a dark navy suit. The whole affair was deliberately private and personal, far from the grand destination wedding many had expected.

When did Dua Lipa and Callum Turner start dating?

The couple, who started dating in 2024 , had managed to keep things pretty low-profile even though both of them are constantly in the spotlight. Dua has been on a roll with her music journey, while Callum keeps making waves in Hollywood, landing big roles and all that. Their choice to marry quietly says a lot, like they really want privacy, during what is, honestly, a special moment.

DUA LIPA IS OFFICIALLY MARRIED, OH MY GOD ?❤️ pic.twitter.com/Hcfe15llm7 — dua lipa crave (@addictionlipa) May 31, 2026

Fans have flooded social media with congratulatory messages and honestly most of it was surprise, but also real happiness for them. Even if details about the ceremony are still limited , the photos of the two looking radiant, and kind of calm , have already gone viral.

This is Dua Lipa’s first marriage, and it sort of drops right now while both their careers are going strong. Not sure if they’ll do some larger celebration later, or if they’ll keep things kind of simple, but, for the moment, it looks like they decided to follow that inner compass and make it official on their own terms.

How did fans react to the wedding?

The photos ended up going viral online, with many fans resharing them and sharing their reactions to the sudden news.

One person wrote, "Congratulations to the latest couple in the world. They look hot", while another social media used shared their excitement by adding, "congrats to them !!! the hottest couple in the world." Another fan shared, "MOTHER DUA THEE ICONIC BRIDEEEE."

Dua-Callum's three-day Sicily wedding

It looks like the three-day ceremony is slated for Sicily, and it will be their second wedding, though with a much larger crowd showing up as guests. Charli XCX, Tove Lo and even Sir Elton John will be attending the wedding next week. A statement from the report stated, "They have rented out multiple huge venues for the multi-event extravaganza."

For those who don't know, the two started dating in early 2024, and in December of the same year, Turner proposed to Lipa. Although they had been engaged since then, there had only lately been talk of a potential wedding.

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