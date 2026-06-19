Eetha teaser out: Shraddha Kapoor STUNS as Vithabai Narayangaonkar in career defining role, fans say 'Pure goosebumps'

Read further to know as the first look at Laxman Utekar's biopic premiered in theatres today and shows Shraddha delivering a baby backstage, then returning to finish her performance and shocking everyone with stars transformation for the role.

Eetha teaser out: Shraddha Kapoor STUNS as Vithabai Narayangaonkar in career defining role, fans say 'Pure goosebumps'

Shraddha Kapoor is back on the big screen, and this time, she’s almost unrecognizable. The first teaser for her film Eetha just hit theaters on June 19, 2026, shown exclusively alongside Cocktail 2 with Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna. People can’t stop talking about it already.

Who is Shraddha Playing in Eetha?

Eetha is Laxman Utekar’s new biopic about Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, one of Maharashtra’s most famous Tamasha and Lavani performers. The movie tracks her journey all the way from the 1940s up into the 1990s, showing her rise to fame and the rough battles she fought as a woman artist in a world that never made it easy. Back then, folks looked down on female Lavani artists, but she never backed down from the spotlight. Shraddha is stepping right into those fierce shoes.

The Teaser: Pregnant, Performing, Unstoppable

The teaser jumps straight in. Shraddha, transformed as Vithabai, stands on stage in a traditional nauvari saree, heavy with pregnancy, ghungroos around her ankles. She radiates strength, a performer who knows what she’s about. Suddenly, during her performance, she feels the first pangs of labor. Right there, in front of everyone. She doesn’t panic, doesn’t flinch. She calmly walks off, heads backstage, gives birth, cuts the cord herself with a stone, and then just goes back out and finishes the show. The audience sits there, floored then erupts in cheers. That one scene says it all. Shraddha isn’t the sweet girl-next-door here. She’s raw, intense, and brings weight to the role. You can see it in her eyes.

Fans React: “Your Lady Superstar Is Back”

Even though the teaser isn’t online yet, fans who caught it in theaters couldn’t help themselves. They went wild on social media. “Your lady superstar is backkkk #shraddhakapoor,” someone wrote. Another posted, “You’re all about to see Shraddha’s real potential.” One just said, “Pure goosebumps.” And that’s the feeling, something about that backstage birth sticks with you. It’s not just drama for drama’s sake. That actually happened. Vithabai really did perform through labor, over and over, just to keep her troupe going and give audiences what they came for.

Why This Role Feels Different for Shraddha

Shraddha’s played it all, comedy, romance, action. But Eetha is different. This is her first full-scale biopic, and it’s both physically and emotionally brutal. Lavani isn’t just about fancy footwork. It’s fire, attitude, rhythm, stamina. And playing a pregnant artist in the thick of it only raises the stakes. Director Laxman Utekar, who worked with her on Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, clearly wants to push her limits. If you thought Stree let her show her comedic side, or Saaho was all about action, Eetha is her leap into serious drama.

Who Else Is In Eetha, And When’s It Coming?

Joining Shraddha are Randeep Hooda and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in major roles. We don’t know much about their characters yet, but let’s be honest, this cast is stacked. Expect powerhouse performances. Eetha hits theaters August 28, 2026. The teaser hasn’t been released online yet, so people are flocking to Cocktail 2 just for a glimpse. That’s one way to get people talking.

What Is The Bigger Picture

Vithabai Narayangaonkar’s story isn’t well-known outside Maharashtra. She died in 2002, but her mark on Tamasha and Lavani still matters. She danced and performed through poverty, judgment, tragedy, all to keep a centuries-old tradition from fading away when people dismissed it as vulgar. Shraddha stepping into Vithabai’s world, and the film opening with her most hardcore, no-holds-barred moment, shows this won’t be some softened look at history. If the teaser’s anything to go by, Eetha might be the role that changes the way people see Shraddha Kapoor forever.

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