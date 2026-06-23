Eetha teaser review: Shraddha Kapoor in lavani avatar, fans REACT to teaser ahead of august release

Read further to know as the first real glimpse of Eetha is here, and Shraddha Kapoor transforms into legendary Tamasha and Lavani artist Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, everyone is asking one single question, Will she be able to pull this character off, we hope so, we really hope so.

Eetha teaser review: Shraddha Kapoor in lavani avatar, fans REACT to teaser ahead of august release

The wait’s over, Eetha’s first teaser is out, and the buzz is loud. Shraddha Kapoor completely transforms into the legendary Lavani and Tamasha artist Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar. The teaser first showed up in theatres alongside Cocktail 2, and now it’s everywhere. Laxman Utekar’s direction makes a splash, but this early glimpse is stirring up both cheers and doubts. From the first frame, Eetha goes big. Everything’s painted in rich color and old-school detail. Shraddha appears in full Lavani mode. The visuals pop with texture, and Ajay–Atul’s music just explodes in, washing the teaser in Marathi pride.

How Are Fans Reacting?

The visuals and Ajay–Atul’s music have everyone pumped. If you’ve heard their work in Sairat or Tanhaji, you know why. One Redditor even said, “Ajay–Atul totally owns the Maratha spirit here.” But Shraddha’s dialogue delivery is what everyone is doubting about. There’s also talk about casting. A few worry this might be another “Gangubai” situation.

The Rest of the Cast and Crew

Shraddha’s not alone. The line-up is stacked, with Randeep Hooda, Nana Patekar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Siddharth Jadhav joining her. The production is just as big, Dinesh Vijan, Laxman Utekar, and Karishma Sharma are behind it. Utekar’s done Mimi and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke before, but this is his first full-scale historical musical biopic. The stakes couldn’t be higher, Vithabai isn’t just an artist in Maharashtra, she’s an icon.

Release Date & Box Office Showdown

Eetha releases in theatres August 28, 2026. But it won’t have the spotlight for itself. Two days earlier, the Yash action film Toxic opens globally. So, a very Marathi musical biopic is about to clash with a massive pan-India action flick. When the Eetha teaser first hit screens with Cocktail 2, fans were already talking about it. Now, with this teaser, curiosity and expectations have shot way up, even as opinions split over the dialogue.

Can Shraddha Really Become Vithabai?

That’s the heart of it. Playing Vithabai means bringing rawnes. Vithabai was powerful, not polished. Shraddha absolutely looks the part. The teaser makes that clear. But does she have the voice and grit to pull this off, only time will tell. For now, Eetha nails the music and the look. But the real test is Shraddha’s performance. That’ll be clear once the full trailer lands.

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