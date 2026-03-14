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Eka Lakhani-Ravi Bhagchandka grand wedding: Rani Mukerji serves major fashion goals in a gorgeous saree

Rani Mukerji, along with other top celebs, attended popular Bollywood stylist Eka Lakhani and producer Ravi Bhagchandka's wedding on March 14 in Mumbai.

By: Divya Pal  |  Published: March 14, 2026 9:43 PM IST

Eka Lakhani-Ravi Bhagchandka grand wedding: Rani Mukerji serves major fashion goals in a gorgeous saree

Rani Mukerji made heads turn when she attended Eka Lakhani-Ravi Bhagchandka wedding wearing a gorgeous green saree. The actress won several hearts as she blended elegance with her signature charm for her recent desi look. It wasn't just the graceful drape, but also the ease with which she pulled off the look that helped Rani serve major fashion goals. With her smile and confidence, Rani made the entire look appear even more special. To be honest, she proved that an impeccable and desi saree moment can never go out of style.

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Know about Eka Lakhani-Ravi Bhagchandka's wedding

Popular Bollywood stylist Eka Lakhani and producer Ravi Bhagchandka got married on March 14 in Mumbai. Several celebrities, cricket stars and popular names attended the wedding in style. From the showbiz industry, several top names including Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor and Aditi Rao Hydari attended the star-studded wedding bash.

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On their grand wedding day, the couple looked majestic. While Eka Lakhani made heads turn in a traditional red lehenga which was paired with contrasting green jewelry, Ravi Bhagchandka opted for an off-white bandhgala sherwani. He finished the look by opting for emerald neckpiece.

What did celebs wear for the wedding?

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor too attended Eka and Ravi’s wedding. He looked sharp in a well-fitted suit.

Aditi Rao Hydari arrived in style with her husband Siddharth. They grabbed everyone's attention as they walked hand in hand. Aditi stunned in a green saree, while Siddharth opted for an orange kurta paired with a white dhoti and matching orange vest.

Sara Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok looked pretty as they arrived together for Eka and Ravi’s wedding. The newlywed bride Eka looked gorgeous in a pink saree. Sara opted for a pink saree.

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About the Author

Divya Pal

Divya Pal is Entertainment Editor at BollywoodLife, Zee Media. Besides reviewing both films and series, she also loves to report on gender and culture. She can be reached at divyapal2013 on X.
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