Ektaa Kapoor HAILS Vedang Raina’s ‘BREAKOUT’ act, says she can’t stop thinking about Main Vaapas Aaunga

Read further on how Main Vaapas Aaunga left Ektaa Kapoor thinking about unfinished love stories.

Ektaa Kapoor HAILS Vedang Raina’s ‘Breakout’ act, says she can’t stop thinking about Main Vaapas Aaunga

Ektaa Kapoor couldn’t find the words, literally. She caught an early screening of Main Vaapas Aaunga just days before its June 12 release, and honestly, she needed an entire day to process how she felt. She says she didn’t want to say anything that didn’t do the film justice. On May 24, she finally broke her silence and shared her thoughts on Instagram. It's obvious this film got under her skin.

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‘You Have No Idea What’s Coming’

Ektaa calls Main Vaapas Aaunga a Partition era love story that somehow feels like it belongs to every time and every generation. People might live, think, and love differently with every new era, but, in the end, everyone gets caught up in love.

For her, the movie taps into a kind of old-school nostalgia you hardly see anymore. It's the sort of story that makes you remember that one person things never ended quite right with, the unspoken promises, the loves that linger in your mind till the very end. She sums it up: “It’s emotional, timeless, and stays with you long after it ends.” This isn’t about heartbreak over messy text messages or unsent DMs. It’s about longing, patience, and feelings that just won’t fade.

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Ektaa on the Cast: Who Stood Out

When it came to the cast, Ektaa was full of praise. She noticed how Diljit Dosanjh played his character with restraint. He’s a young man, struggling to say what he feels, lost in his relationships, but you can see everything he can't say in his eyes. “He carries his emotions and duality through his eyes,” she wrote.

Then there's Vedang Raina, he was her big surprise. She liked him in The Archies, but this role? It’s something else. “Outstanding breakout performance,” Ektaa called it. She found him unbelievably charming. Sharvari? Ektaa said she's beautiful on screen and her eyes show every feeling without any filter. “She has such a strong presence. We’ll see her in many more films,” Ektaa predicted. And as for Naseeruddin Shah, well, what do you really say about him? “Simply an icon,” Ektaa wrote. She admitted no words could really capture his talent.

All About the Main Vaapas Aaunga

Main Vaapas Aaunga stars Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari, Vedang Raina, and Naseeruddin Shah, with Imtiaz Ali directing. Mark your calendar for June 12, 2026. It’s produced by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment alongside Mohit Choudhary and Shibasish Sarkar of Window Seat Films. The music’s out on Tips Music. Recently, Imtiaz Ali mentioned the film’s release would clash with one of Kangana Ranaut’s projects, pointing out, “We announced first…” But for now, everyone’s talking about Ektaa’s heartfelt review and the way this film might just be Vedang Raina’s big breakout.

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