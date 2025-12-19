Elon Musk’s tweet goes VIRAL, SpaceX CEO faces BACKLASH for commenting on Sydney Sweeney’s…

Elon Musk is back in the news, but this time for all the wrong reasons. He has been embroiled in controversy and is facing backlash over his own platform. Read on to know more.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is once again embroiled in controversy. This time, the reason is a comment he made about Hollywood actress Sydney Sweeney on his own social media platform, X (formerly Twitter). Many users deemed Elon Musk's comment insensitive and offensive, leading to widespread criticism. Sydney Sweeney was present at the premiere of her new movie, The Housemaid. At that function, she was dressed in a white, revealing halter neck dress, and her appearance attracted a lot of focus. According to reports, her fashion reflected the influence of movie star Marilyn Monroe, and admirers complimented her.

What did Elon Musk comment about Sydney Sweeney?

It was in response to a video of Sydney shared by a media outlet that Elon Musk commented. He shared an AI-generated meme featuring a picture of a woman with a large bust on one side, captioned "What it looks like," and a picture of a red and swollen spine on the other, captioned "How it feels." Along with this, Elon Musk wrote, "Can't be easy."

Netizens' reaction to Elon Musk’s controversial comment

Elon Musk's comment quickly went viral, sparking outrage on social media. Many users criticized him for making an unnecessary comment about a woman's body. One user wrote, “She’s 30 years younger than you. Weird.” Another sarcastically commented, “Don’t you have a rocket to build or something?”

Elon Musk’s controversies

This is not the first time Elon Musk has been involved in controversy over his personal statements. Earlier in 2023, he shared a private picture of actress Amber Heard on X, which also caused a significant uproar. The picture was reportedly private, and Amber Heard expressed her displeasure at it being made public.

All about Elon Musk's marriage life and kids

Elon Musk's personal life also frequently makes headlines. His multiple marriages and reports of having 14 children have been a subject of much discussion. However, this time the controversy stems from one of his social media comments, which has reignited the debate about whether public figures should refrain from making such remarks.

Currently, Elon Musk has not offered any explanation regarding this controversy.

