Elvish Yadav, father get death threat with ₹10 Cr extortion demand, FIR filed

The Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner filed an FIR at Sector-56 Police Station after both he and his father received the same death threat message. Read further to know everything we know about the case so far.

Elvish Yadav, father get death threat with ₹10 Cr extortion demand, FIR filed

Elvish Yadav is facing a real nightmare right now. He shot to fame after winning Bigg Boss OTT 2, but on May 5, someone sent him a death threat and demanded ₹10 crore. It started with a WhatsApp call from an international number. Elvish ignored it, but whoever sent it didn’t stop, they dropped a message right after. The sender claimed to be Randeep Malik, saying he’s a close associate of Lawrence Bishnoi.

The tone wasn’t subtle at all: pay ₹10 crore in two days, or you and your dad get killed. His father got the same threat. That was enough for Elvish to head straight to the police. He filed a complaint at Sector-56 Police Station in Gurugram. The cops registered an FIR and started digging into the international phone number and the claims about the Bishnoi gang. So far, nobody’s been arrested, and the police haven’t said for sure if the Bishnoi gang is actually involved.

This all comes just after Elvish caught a break in the snake venom case. The Supreme Court quashed criminal proceedings against him last month, saying procedures for the FIR and complaint were all wrong. He’d previously been charged under the Wildlife Protection Act, IPC, and NDPS Act in Noida, but after getting his plea tossed by the Allahabad High Court last year, the Supreme Court decided the whole thing couldn’t stand.

Right now, the police are taking the threat seriously, but Elvish hasn’t said anything publicly. Just weeks ago, he was busy fighting legal cases. Now he’s got an alleged gang threat on his hands. The investigation is underway.

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