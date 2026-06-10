Elvish Yadav MOCKS Pranit More over viral clip: 'Consent ka MRP hota hai?'

The viral controversy erupted after a viral crowd-work clip sparked outrage over comments linking money spent on a date to expectations of intimacy. Read further to know what Elvish Yadav said about the latest controversy and Pranit More.

Elvish Yadav MOCKS Pranit More over viral clip: 'Consent ka MRP hota hai?'

Elvish Yadav isn’t holding back when it comes to the “₹370 biryani” uproar. This whole thing blew up online, mixing debates about consent, accountability, and comedy, and now Elvish has thrown in his thoughts. He jumped onto X (yeah, that’s Twitter’s new name) and posted a pretty scathing take. Without naming names, he called out both the guy who made the questionable remark and Pranit More, the comedian.

What Did Elvish Yadav Say?

₹370 ki biryani ne do cheezein expose kar di:

Ek aadmi ko laga consent ka MRP hota hai. Also Read Pranit More show controversy: Gurugram man LOSES job over ‘₹370 Biryani’ sex remark at comedy show Aur ek comedian ko laga har uncomfortable silence ko laughter track se bachaya ja sakta hai. Biryani toh dum pe bani thi, controversy ego pe? — Elvish Yadav (@ElvishYadav) June 10, 2026

“₹370 ki biryani ne do cheezein expose kar di. Ek aadmi ko laga consent ka MRP hota hai. Aur ek comedian ko laga har uncomfortable silence ko laughter track se bachaya ja sakta hai. Biryani toh dum pe bani thi, controversy ego pe.” The biryani episode exposed two things: one guy thought consent comes with a price tag, and the comedian tried to cover up awkwardness with fake laughs. The biryani cooked on steam, but the controversy steamed up because of ego. Elvish’s comment spread fast. Plenty of people applauded him for speaking up and just cutting to the heart of what’s wrong with this situation.

What Is The ₹370 Biryani Controversy?

At one of Pranit More’s crowd-work shows, a 22-year-old from Gurugram, Himanshu Jangra, shared how he spent ₹370 on chicken biryani during a date. Then he implied he deserved something in return, hinting at intimacy. That statement was slammed all over social media for twisting consent into some sort of transaction and missing the point of mutual choice in relationships.

Social Media Backlash

The drama ramped up because Pranit More laughed right there onstage and later uploaded the clip. People felt he should have called out the messed-up remark instead of turning it into a joke. Once the clip started making rounds, social media users didn’t hold back. Influencers and regular users alike called out the insensitivity, saying the real problem wasn’t only what was said but that it got posted online, spreading the message even further.

Himanshu Jangra Loses Job Over Viral Comment

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Starvik Design (@starvik.design)

And real consequences hit. Himanshu Jangra lost his job at Starvik Design after all the backlash. The company’s founder, Vivek Vishwakarma, said the controversy was affecting their work environment. After all that commotion, Pranit More apologized publicly. He admitted he should’ve challenged the remark and not laughed it off, calling it a lapse in judgment. He made it clear that the audience member’s views aren’t his own.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

