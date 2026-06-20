Elvish Yadav vs Rajat Dalal: Instagram BLOWS up over 'Compromise’ post

Read further to know as what started as a repost turned into public threats. Fans can't believe the fallout between Elvish Yadav and Rajat Dalal and are already reacting on it.

Elvish Yadav vs Rajat Dalal: Instagram BLOWS up over 'Compromise’ post

Who would've guessed these two would go from bros to bitter rivals overnight? Fans are still picking their jaws up off the floor after Elvish Yadav and Rajat Dalal threw down on Instagram, trading serious shots on June 20, 2026. The whole mess kicked off thanks to one viral repost, and now it looks like there’s no turning back. So basically Rajat puts up a story: “Maano ya naa mano, Rajat Dalal hi hisaab karta hai. I’ve noticed one thing, Rajat Dalal always ends up solving Elvish's fights and controversies. Isko hi one-sided bhaichara kehte hain.”

Elvish fires back with a screenshot and a direct callout: “Rajat ne 2-3 baar compromise kya karwa diya apna, apne ghana sarpanch samajhne lag gaya kya?” but he didn’t stop there. He doubled down: “Bhai kya matlab hai iska? Tu apni location bhej tera compromise main karunga.”

Rajat’s Clapback 'Ab Hoga Hisaab'

Rajat didn’t take the hit quietly. He clapped back with a story that felt pretty final: “Han bhai Elvish... Elvish tere sare pange na maine hi sulatwaye hain,” basically confirming he’s always been cleaning up Elvish’s drama. “Aur tereko maje hi lena hai na panga leke to is baar tereko maza hi aa jayega.” Rajat says he’s got Elvish’s location and throws down: “Milta hoon tere se udhar, kaarta hoon hisaab. Ab hoga hisaab.” That’s why this hurts for longtime followers. These two stood strong together through Bigg Boss 18, showing off their friendship, pulling each other into interviews and events, and shutting down haters. Elvish even went out of his way to hype Rajat, rallying people to vote in finale week.

Social Media Is Losing It

Within minutes, X and Instagram were full of memes, old clips of them chilling together, and all-caps posts like, “2026 ka wildest feud y’all!” Some people are convinced this is just a PR stunt, but the tone and direct insults have others believing the beef is for real. Already, lines like “tera compromise main karunga” and “ab hoga hisaab” are blowing up as memes everywhere.

Elvish Yadav vs Rajat Dalal controversy loading pic.twitter.com/9yTQQHLrNe — vedika (@vedikabaisa) June 20, 2026

Are They Actually Going to Meet Up?

Both have mentioned meeting and settling 'hisaab,' but so far, no one knows if this turns into a face-to-face showdown or if it just drags on online. Neither has posted anything new after their stories. Given their past, some fans think they’ll squash it in private. Others are bracing for even more drama. Influencer beefs rarely end with just one round.

Their Bigg Boss 18 Brotherhood?

These two always made headlines together before this. During Bigg Boss 18, Elvish was Rajat’s hype-man, organizing Twitter trends and going live to support him. Rajat’s interviews after the show always had a nod to Elvish too. They did podcasts, attended events, and built their followings together.

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