Ex-girlfriend Nikki Sharma’s BOLD note sparks buzz after Ranveer Allahbadia goes public with Juhi Bhatt

Ranveer Allahbadia just made his relationship with Juhi Bhatt official on Instagram, and honestly, everyone's talking about it. His rumored ex, Nikki Sharma, jumped into the mix too, posting a meme that got plenty of attention. Read further to know how she reacted.

Ex-girlfriend Nikki Sharma’s BOLD note sparks buzz after Ranveer Allahbadia goes public with Juhi Bhatt

Ranveer, most people know him as BeerBiceps shared a bunch of vacation photos with Juhi from their trip to Maasai Mara, Kenya. These pics are pretty romantic and finally put the months of speculation to rest. His caption? “Sun, moon, stars & everything in between. Ever met someone whose light can burn away all of the world's negatives? I have. #HardLaunchFromTheMara.” It’s a big step, considering he’d only posted AI-generated, Ghibli-inspired images before, never revealing Juhi’s face until now.

Not long after Ranveer’s big reveal, Nikki Sharma, who people thought was dating Ranveer before, posted a meme to her Instagram Story on April 30. It said, “I'm sorry babe I'm on 1200 mg of Ashwagandha and magnesium glycinate idgaf no more.” The timing was impossible to ignore, so fans started connecting Nikki’s post to Ranveer and Juhi going public. Cue a bunch of online chatter.

Rumors about Ranveer and Juhi actually started last October. Both put up Diwali photos with nearly the same background and decorations. Then, just recently, they popped up together at the Wankhede Stadium during a Mumbai Indians IPL match. When the paparazzi showed up, Ranveer told them he was in a hurry and that he was with his girlfriend, as Juhi walked next to him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki ? (@nikkisharmaofficial)

Ranveer used to share photos with Nikki, but he’d always hide her face with a sunflower emoji. People noticed when he unfollowed her on Instagram, and breakup rumors took off from there. Work-wise, Ranveer is set to feature on The Great Indian Kapil Showw ith Samay Raina. That episode drops on Netflix on May 2.

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