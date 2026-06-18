Explained: Why has Mohanlal-starrer Drishyam 3’s Telugu OTT release been put on hold by Madras HC?

Drishyam 3 - the third installment in the popular Malayalam Drishyam franchise - has been directed by Jeethu Joseph.

Explained: Why has Drishyam 3’s Telugu OTT release been put on hold by Madras HC?

Have you been waiting to watch the Telugu-dubbed version of Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 on OTT platforms? If so, the wait will be a bit longer. Reason? The film has been embroiled in legal trouble after the Madras High Court stalled its Telugu OTT release. If reports are to be believed, director Sripriya's production company, Rajkumar Theatre Pvt Ltd, had filed a petition to halt the release of the Telugu-dubbed version on OTT platforms.

What did the court say?

The Telugu version of Drishyam 3 had to be released on OTT platforms on June 18. However, it was stalled after the restraining order was passed by Justice K Kumaresh Babu. As reported by HT, the court mentioned, “It is to be noted that, in spite of service of private notice on them, none of the respondents has entered appearance or is present before this Court. Their names have also been printed in the cause list. In such view of the matter, there shall be an order of interim injunction, restraining the Respondents/Defendants, their servants, agents, employees, assignees, licensees and everyone claiming under or through the Respondents/Defendants from exploiting the copyrights of the applicant by releasing the same in the OTT Platform.”

Know more about the case

Unlike the former Drishyam films, the third film in the franchise was not remade in Telugu. For the unversed, the film was remade in Telugu as Drushyam in 2014 and Drushyam 2 in the year 2021. While Teluigu version of Drishyam 3 wasn't made, the makers had decided to dub it in Telugu and release it on OTT. Last two Telugu remakes featured Venkatesh in the lead role. This led director Sripriya to claim ownership of the Telugu rights to the film. Sripriya and Rajkumar Sethupathi had filed a petition asking for a ban on the Telugu-dubbed version's OTT release. In response to their petition, the Madras High Court restrained the release of the Telugu-dubbed version on OTT.

Drishyam 3 Box Office update

The Malayalam crime thriller has been a blockbuster internationally. It had a powerful run in the Middle East, North America (USA and Canada), and the UK (UK-Ireland). According to reports, the Middle East region earned over $6.47 million, North American territory contributed over $1.97 million. In the UK, it managed to earn over $1.42 million.

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