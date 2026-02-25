EXPLAINED: Why is Swara Bhasker being called out on social media?

Swara Bhasker is popular not only for her impeccable onscreen performances, but also the honesty with which she puts forth her views and perspectives on social and political issues. BollywoodLife explains what her recent controversy is about.

Swara Bhasker is recognized for her impeccable and strong performances on the big screen. Beyond acting, she is also known for speaking her mind on social and political issues. The popular actor recently found herself at the centre of an online debate after she posted a video on social media. In the viral video clip, the Bollywood actress can be seen using a product by Nestle as she prepares for Iftaar. This promoted criticism from netizens. Nestlé is an international food and beverage company, which has been included in the boycott list that was circulated by supporters of the Palestinian cause. The brand is known for selling dairy products, processed coffee, and several other food items. It has been slammed for its business association in Israel. In recent months, a campaign that has made people boycott Israeli goods or companies associated with Israel has gained significant international momentum.

Why is Swara Bhasker being slammed?

What has particularly caught public attention is Swara Bhasker’s position on Palestine. The actress has often made headlines for repeatedly voicing support for the Palestinian cause and using her social media presence to lay stress on developments in Gaza. Considering her pro-Palestine views, several users questioned her decision to feature a Nestlé product in the video. As the criticism intensified, Swara addressed the issue by putting out a clarification video.

What did Swara mention in her recent video?

Swara Bhasker took to Instagram to put forth her concerns. Swara said, "I posted a couple of stories of my Iftaar preparation, which is the only thing I know how to do, which is make food cream, and of course I looked at some of your responses, and I noticed that a lot of you pointed out that Nestle is on the boycott list because of Palestine and their Zionist connections, and that I was using Nestle milkmaid, and to be honest, I didn't remember, and it didn't strike me."

She added, "I am a big advocate of BDS and I try hard to practice it as much as I can, and especially look at the personal products we use. But I do struggle with some of them. I'm still learning. I just wanted to say thank you so much for pointing that out, and I will try and be as careful as I can."

Reacting to her video, a user commented, "So sweet...we will definitely help each other doing so ...Free Palestine."

