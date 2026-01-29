Explained: Why mimicking Kantara’s sacred sequence has landed Ranveer Singh in legal trouble

Actor Ranveer Singh, who has been making headlines for the success of his recent release Dhurandhar, has landed in controversy.

Ranveer Singh has been winning massive appreciation following the success of Dhurandhar. Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar had hot theatres in December 2025, and has been successful in smashing multiple records by crossing Rs 1,000 crore in just three weeks. It has also emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi film in India. Just when fans thought everything was going perfectly for the actor, he found himself in the middle of yet another controversy.

What has Ranveer Singh landed in legal trouble?

During the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa on November 28th, Ranveer Singh was slammed for mimicking a sequence that was featured in Kantara Chapter 1. For the unversed, Ranveer had mimicked an iconic Chaundi sequence. It is considered sacred and takes place during the procession dedicated to Goddess Chavundi. It is performed in Rishab Shetty's presence in the film.

What action has been taken against Ranveer Singh?

According to a report by NDTV, an FIR has been filed against the Dhurandhar actor at High Grounds Police Station in Bengaluru. Prashanth Methal (46), a Bengaluru-based advocate, has lodged the complaint against Ranveer. The case has been registered under Sections 196, 299, and 302 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to the FIR lodged against Ranveer, he had allegedly made derogatory comments and also mocked the revered aspects of the Daiva tradition through his act.

The FIR also mentioned that the complainant watched Ranveer's video on December 2, 2025, on Instagram at the Karnataka State Billiards Association in Bengaluru.

Why is Chaundi Scene considered culturally sensitive?

In Kantara, Chaundi is seen during one of the film’s most popular scenes. It is popular because it is both intense and spiritual. The scene gives the viewers a mix of ritual movement, trance-like power, and coastal folklore. This is precisely why it is significant in both Tulu and Bhoota Kola rituals. Her presence stands for divine anger and ancestral spirit. Hence, many believe that mockery of the act is demeaning.

What did Rishab Shetty say about Ranveer Singh?

Rishab Shetty too had reacted to the controversy involving Ranveer Singh mimicking a daiva at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. Even though he didn't take names, Rishab said that such reenactments make him extremely 'uncomfortable'.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



